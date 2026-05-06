New Hero Vida Electric Scooter Under Rs 1 L Launch In Aug 2026 – 2X Production Boost By 2027

Hero MotoCorp’s new scooter will use a fixed battery pack and is expected to be affordably priced at under Rs 1 lakh

India’s electric two-wheeler space is expanding rapidly, as evident with 14 lakh units sold in FY2026. Hero MotoCorp’s Vida had a slow initial start at the time of its launch, but the brand is now registering strong growth. Vida is currently ranked 4th in the list of bestselling electric two-wheeler brands. To sustain and boost the momentum, Hero MotoCorp will be increasing production and also introducing new products. Let’s check out the details.

New Vida scooter launch in August

Hero MotoCorp had entered the electric two-wheeler space with the Vida V1 range. These were positioned as premium products and the pricing was a bit on the higher side. To boost volumes, Hero MotoCorp introduced the Vida VX2 range in 2025. These were affordably priced and Hero even offered buyers the option to choose the BaaS scheme. From that point on, Vida sales have been on a steady growth trajectory.

To power its future growth in the EV segment, Hero will be introducing multiple new products. One of these will be a new model that will have a fixed battery pack. Success of products like TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak and Ather scooters has revealed that there’s a large group of users who prefer a fixed battery pack setup. By launching a new model based on a fixed battery configuration, Hero can target an entirely new segment of users.

Hero’s new electric scooter is expected to be equipped with a 3.8 kWh battery pack. It could be priced at under Rs 1 lakh, which will make it accessible to a wider audience. More new products will be introduced in 2027. These include the Vida Ubex and the Lynx off-road bike. Hero continues to focus on making its electric models available at more locations across the country.

Production to be doubled

To meet the growing demand for its electric scooters, Hero MotoCorp will be increasing production in a big way. Production capacity is currently at 3.3 lakh units per annum, which will be increased to 6.6 lakh units per annum by 2027. Vida scooters are manufactured at the company’s facility in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh. Production is also planned to be increased from the existing 1.48 lakh units to 2.8 lakh units by the end of FY2027.

These efforts will help meet the needs of a continuously expanding electric two-wheeler market. Not very long ago, electric two-wheelers only contributed a small fraction to the overall two-wheeler sales in the country. This has changed now, with electric two-wheelers contributing 6.5% to overall sales in FY2026. This is an improvement over the 6.1% contribution in the previous year.

In the first month of FY2027, electric two-wheelers continued to register strong growth. Total sales in April were at 1,48,677 units, as compared to 92,536 units sold in April 2025. That’s a massive YoY gain of 61%. Hero Vida is ranked 4th in April, with sales of 15,230 units. That’s a triple digit YoY growth of 148%, as compared to 6,150 units sold in April 2025. Vida currently has a market share of 10% in the electric two-wheeler segment.

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