New Hero Vida VX2 EV Teaser Feat Ranbir and Anil Kapoor

Hero MotoCorp has been on the verge of launching a new electric scooter in India under their Vida brand. It will be called Vida VX2 and it is the production version of Vida Z showcased at 2025 Auto Expo. Owing to its lower-tier equipment, it will be positioned below Vida V2 lineup in the company’s electric scooter portfolio.

This is the teaser from Hero that shows Vida VX2’s front design, which looks more or less the same as Vida Z. Also, this teaser features Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, recreating some of the dialogues and emotions from the movie Animal. Let’s take a closer look.

Hero Vida VX2 EV Teaser

Vida electric scooter brand by Hero MotoCorp is on the verge of a strategic expansion. The direction of expansion is rather interesting as it seems to be headed the route of affordable electric scooter market where Ola S1X is partying currently. Crashing this party will be Vida VX2, whose design is teased for the first time.

Latest teaser features Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in similar roles we saw in the movie Animal by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. While this movie is nothing to write home about, the iconic ‘Sunayi de raha hai. Behra nahi hu me” dialogue has become quite a sensation in B Town, which is recreated in this teaser with Anil Kapoor as father and Ranbir Kapoor as his son.

This teaser revolves around the concept of generational gap along with associated interests and shifting buyer trends. We can see Ranbir Kapoor suggesting to buy an EV showing upcoming Vida VX2 on his smartphone in a Blue shade, but Anil Kapoor’s interests nest with ICE scooters.

In this teaser, we can see a glimpse of upcoming Vida VX2’s front design in a Blue shade, which is completely uncamouflaged. This is the same design that we saw on Vida Z at 2025 Auto Expo and units of Vida VX2 that have arrived at dealerships also show similar design, but in a lovely Yellow shade.

What to expect?

Just like Vida V2 lineup, we can expect Vida VX2 to be launched in Lite, Plus and Pro trim levels with varying battery capacity, while features remain the same. Speaking of features, Vida VX2 is a step-down from Vida V2 lineup as they get a conventional key hole and a non-touch instrument cluster with physical controls on switchgear to operate it.

In contrast, Vida V2 gets keyless go as standard along with a 7-inch touchscreen. Hero will launch Vida VX2 next month on July 1st. It will be priced below Vida V2 lineup which currently starts from Rs 74,000 (Effective Ex-sh, Delhi). Considering a deficit in features, one can expect around Rs 65,000 starting price (Effective Ex-sh, Delhi).