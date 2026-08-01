New Hero Vida VX2 Go Fixed Battery Variant Launch Price Rs 1.13 Lakh – 128 Kms Range

In addition to the fixed battery setup, the new Vida VX2 Go variant also has a different battery capacity and range

Vida electric scooter sales have registered strong growth following the introduction of the VX2 range. New variants and updates have been introduced regularly to sustain the momentum and drive further growth. For context, the Vida VX2 Plus 4.4 kWh variant with 187 km range was launched recently. In the latest development, Hero has introduced a new fixed battery variant of Vida VX2 Go.

Vida VX2 Go Fixed Battery (FB) variant – Specs, range

Removable battery pack options for Vida VX2 range include 2.2 kWh, 3.4 kWh and 4.4 kWh. In comparison, the new FB variant utilizes a 3.1 kWh battery pack. It also has a different range at 128 km (IDC). This places the new FB variant between the VX2 Go 2.2 and VX2 Go 3.4 variants. VX2 Go 2.2 offers a range of 93 km, whereas VX2 Go 3.4 can travel 146 km on a full charge.

Highest range of 187 km is available with the VX2 Plus 4.4 kWh variant. The new Vida VX2 Go FB variant has a top speed of 70 km/h. This is the same as the other VX2 Go variants. The 6 kW swingarm mounted electric motor is also the same as the other VX2 Go variants. The new VX2 Go FB variant supports DC fast charging, allowing 0 to 80% charge in 65 minutes. Users get access to over 5,900 fast charging stations across the country.

Key features

Most other features of the new Vida VX2 Go FB variant are expected to be the same as other VX2 Go variants. Key highlights include a 4.3-inch LCD screen that supports a comprehensive range of connected features. These can be accessed via the Vida Edge smartphone app. Key features include turn-by-turn navigation and remote functions like immobilization.

Users are also notified about events like accidents, falls and theft. The app also provides real-time analytics and battery insights. Users can locate charging stations and book a service. OTA updates are also supported. Other useful features include reverse parking, underseat storage and a frunk. Vida VX2 Go variants are offered with ride modes of Eco and Ride.

Market positioning

One of the key USPs of Vida range is its removable batteries. Vida electric scooters are preferred by buyers who may not have access to a dedicated parking space with charging facility. This focus on removable batteries has served its purpose, allowing Vida to emerge as the fourth bestselling electric two-wheeler brand.

With the new Fixed Battery variant of Vida VX2 Go, Hero will now target buyers who do not require a removable battery pack. This variant will help access a new set of buyers from Vida’s perspective, powering the next phase of growth. There’s significant demand for fixed battery electric scooters, as evident with the top three EV brands (TVS, Bajaj, Ather) commanding a collective market share of over 60%.