New Hero Xoom 110 Vs Activa Vs Dio Vs Jupiter – Official TVC

Hero Xoom 110 scooter undercuts Honda Activa 6G in across the variants – Offers more tech, features, flash value and a lot of sportiness

Hero Moto seems to be on the verge of turning the scooter market in its favour. This 2W behemoth already has the Indian budget commuter motorcycle segment in its grasp and is the largest 2W manufacturer in India in volumes. There is not much action for Hero in scooter segment as Honda has firmly established its dominance here.

With the Activa range, Honda is the highest scooter maker in India. Hero aims to grab some of this pie as it launched Xoom 110 sporty scooter in India, priced between Rs 68.5K – 76.6K. With Xoom 110, Hero aims to intrude into bubbles of Activa 110, Dio and Jupiter 110. Let’s take a look if Hero has a compelling proposition on paper.

Hero Xoom 110 Vs Rivals

Where dimensions are concerned, Hero has tried to offer a lot of road presence. In that sense, Xoom is the longest at 1,881 mm and has the longest wheelbase of 1,300 mm. It is not very tall as that cake is taken by Activa. Dio is the widest and at just 650 mm, Jupiter is the narrowest. Xoom weighs more than all of its rivals at up to 109 kg. It is definitely not as light as Dio at 105 kg.

Where boot space is concerned, Xoom’s official number is not yet revealed. But it can’t be as big as Jupiter’s 33L, which can house two helmets in ease and more. Even though Xoom is not the tallest, it has the highest seat height at 770 mm. Ground clearance of Activa is unmatched in this competition.

All scooters get front telescopic forks and rear single-sided mono spring unit. Only Xoom and Jupiter offer front-disc brake options. Hondas should make do with 130mm drum brakes at both ends. Jupiter’s front disc is 220mm, while Xoom’s is 190mm. Xoom and Jupiter offer 12” wheels at both ends, whereas Honda duo gets 12” front and 10” at the rear. ABS is not offered with any.

A 110 cc engine is common with all scooters in this comparo. Hero offers most power at 8.05 bhp, but torque figure is lower than Dio’s 9 Nm. There is not much to brag about performance as they are almost similar. Jupiter gets a 6L fuel tank, highest on this list.

Features

Hero Xoom 110 gets X-shaped LED DRLs at front with LED headlights. This gives Xoom its distinct look and Hero offers it as standard. Dio offers DRLs too but they’re mostly like pilot lamps. Activa and Jupiter don’t get DRLs. LED headlights are standard with Xoom and Jupiter, whereas Activa and Dio get them on Deluxe trims onwards. Take a look at the official TVC of the new Hero XOOM below.

Activa is the only one offering LED tail lights as standard and an anti-theft system with top-spec Smart Key trim. Others don’t get these. Hero and TVS offer connected tech with a proprietary smartphone app for integration, but the Honda duo lacks the same. Activa 6G only gets an analog instrument cluster and Activa 125 gets a digital unit. Digital instrumentation is standard with Hero Xoom 110 and Honda Dio, while it is only offered with top-spec Jupiter trims.

Xoom 110 should have offered an external fuel filler cap, as every scooter in this list does. Hero should consider offering more colours to appeal to young audiences as 5 is not enough, especially compared to 10 on Activa 6G, 11 on Dio and 16 on Jupiter. Entry price-point of Xoom 110 is Rs. 68.5K and is on par with Dio and Jupiter. Activa 6G prices start from Rs. 74.5K and go till Rs. 80.5K. Xoom 110 undercuts Activa 6G pricing across the range and offers more features and flash value. Jupiter’s pricing goes till Rs. 86.2K as it offers a windscreen, pillion backrest and other goodies with top-spec trims.