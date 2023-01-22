New Hero Xoom 110cc Scooter Launch 30th Jan – Official Teaser

Hero MotoCorp is getting ready to launch a new scooter on 30th Jan 2023 – They have now shared first official teaser

Hero is the highest-selling 2W manufacturer in India. But the majority of their sales success is via the motorcycle segment. When it comes to scooters, Honda is the dominant brand.

Over the years, Hero MotoCorp has launched multiple new scooters to take a bigger pie of the scooter segment. Come 30th Jan 2023, they will be launching a new scooter which is likely to be called Hero Xoom 110cc.

New Hero Xoom 110cc Scooter Teaser

New Hero Xoom scooter wears a sporty suit and is set to take on Honda Dio and the likes. It gets an LED headlight set up on the front fascia with an X insignia, instead of on the handlebar. A different shape of X forms its LED tail lights. Hero Maestro Xoom 110 also gets storage compartments below its instrument console like other Hero scooters along with a USB phone charger too.

Turn indicators at both ends are normal halogen, though. It gets a switchable i3S button on the switch gear which Maestro Edge 110 lacked. i3S is Hero’s fuel-saving stop/start feature that is offered with every other scooter except Maestro Edge 110.

Hero Xoom 110 also gets an all-new fully-digital instrument cluster with XTec connected features along with trip meters, odometer, clock, fuel-level indicator and Bluetooth with notifications and turn-by-turn navigation. One major missed opportunity for Hero Maestro Xoom 110 is that it doesn’t get an external fuel filler cap which its arch-rival Dio gets.

Features & Competition

Coming to its specs, it will be powered by the same 110.9cc engine that does duty on Pleasure+ and Maestro Edge 110. This engine makes 8 bhp of power and 8.7 Nm of torque. In terms of suspension, it will get telescopic front forks.

Hero Maestro Xoom 110 gets alloy wheels and front disc brakes as options. Steel wheels and front drum brakes will also be offered with lower variants. Xoom 110 will also get 12” wheels at both ends. The Maestro 110 has 12” wheels at front and 10” wheels at the rear.

This will definitely be the most expensive of Hero’s 110cc scooters and will sit above Maestro Edge 110. With a sporty design, it is set out to clash with Honda Dio which is also powered by a 110cc engine. Pricing is not yet known as of now, and will be revealed on 30th Jan. Honda on the other hand, will be launching a new Honda Activa Smart variant tomorrow in India.