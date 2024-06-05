New Hero Xoom Combat Edition Launch Soon – Brochure Leaks

With its sportier, fighter jet inspired design, Hero Xoom Combat Edition could be offered at a slightly higher price

One of Hero’s popular scooters, Xoom 110, will soon get a new Combat Edition model. Focus will be primarily on cosmetic enhancements. The equipment list will be the same as the top-spec ZX variant.

Hero Xoom Combat Edition – What’s new?

Xoom Combat Edition is wrapped in a new silver-grey shade. It is similar to the grey shade commonly seen with fighter jets. Coupled with the blacked-out bits, it creates a nice, eye-catching profile. Adding more dynamism are the neon-yellow decals placed on the apron and side panels. These too derive inspiration from the various numberings and other markings seen on fighter jets.

Hero Xoom Combat Edition is essentially a new colour option for the scooter. With this latest addition, Xoom now has a total of five colour choices for users. The other shades available for the scooter include Black, Polster Blue, Pearl Silver White and Matt Abrax Orange. Colour options are based on the specific variant.

Hero Xoom Combat Edition – Features

In terms of equipment and features, Hero Xoom Combat Edition is largely the same as the top-spec ZX variant. The scooter has a sporty profile with a sharp front apron, aerodynamic side panels, stylish rear-view mirrors, diamond cut alloy wheels, a single piece seat and a chunky exhaust. The H-shaped lighting elements at front and rear complement the scooter’s sporty persona.

Xoom also has segment first features such as corner bending lights and bigger and wider rear tyre. The corner bending lights can be quite useful when negotiating sharp turns. With a bigger, wider rear tyre, users can ride safely across both smooth and rough surfaces.

Hero Xoom Combat edition – Tech kit

Primarily targeted at younger audiences, Hero Xoom Combat Edition has a comprehensive range of tech features. It includes a fully digital speedometer with real-time mileage indicator and low fuel indicator. Users can pair their smartphone via Bluetooth to access caller ID and SMS alerts. A USB charger is also provided with the glove box. Hero Xoom has a boot light as well.

Hero Xoom Combat edition – Performance, specs

Powering Hero Xoom Combat edition is a 110.90 cc, air cooled engine. It delivers 8.05 bhp and 8.70 Nm. Suspension setup comprises telescopic forks at front and unit swing with spring loaded hydraulic damper at rear. Hero Xoom has 12-inch alloy wheels at both ends, shod with 90/90 front and 100/80 rear tyres. There’s 190 mm disc and 130 mm drum brakes at front and rear, respectively.

Hero Xoom Combat edition could be priced a bit higher than the top-spec ZX variant. The latter is available at a starting price of Rs 79,967. Hero Xoom rivals the likes of Honda Activa, Honda Dio and TVS Jupiter.

