New Hero Xpulse 210 Delivery Starts – Buyers Take ADV Home

Hero MotoCorp has been a leading player in the adventure motorcycle genre in the country. The spirit of Impulse is carried on with Xpulse and the company has improved its ADV offerings considerably and Xpulse 210 is their latest and greatest. Deliveries for this motorcycle have commenced and buyers are taking their new ADV home.

Hero Xpulse 210 Delivery Starts

After continually updating and bettering the Xpulse 200, Hero MotoCorp has launched Xpulse 210 which is in a whole different league of its own. Hero has put a price tag starting from Rs 1.76 lakh (Ex-sh) for the base ‘Base’ trim and goes till Rs 1.86 lakh (Ex-sh) for the top ‘Top’ variant that gets extra features.

Deliveries have commenced and buyers have been taking home their beloved Xpulse 210. One such buyer is Prem Kumar and he has affectionately named his Xpulse 210 as ‘Julee’, as seen in the video. There is a lot of buzz around Xpulse 210 and rightfully so. It is the best iteration of Xpulse motorcycle ever launched, as we explored it in our first ride review.

When compared to Xpulse 200, which continues to be on sale, Xpulse 210 is a completely different motorcycle. It is positioned on a new chassis and is powered by an all-new engine with features and technology that are not offered with Xpulse 200. It even features a new design that looks considerably better than Xpulse 200.

New Design!

There are new tank shrouds that add quite a bit of visual mass and muscle for Xpulse 210. Design of the front beak is new, there is a new fuel tank that is taller than that of Xpulse 200’s and all side body panels are new. There’s a new single-piece seat with revised cushioning for touring along with a beefier rear luggage rack.

Exhaust is now set higher than it was in Xpulse 200. The beefier rear luggage rack, knuckle guards and the front windscreen are only available with Top variant. Also limited to Top variant is the new TFT instrument cluster which gets Bluetooth connectivity with features like navigation and music control. Xpulse 210 is the first Hero motorcycle to get this cluster.

New Heart!

Powering the Xpulse 210 is the same 210cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine as Karizma XMR 210 that gets a DOHC 4V head and is tuned to deliver 24.2 bhp of peak power and 20.7 Nm of peak torque. For the first time, an Xpulse gets a 6-speed gearbox for effortless touring. It gets disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS.

Front wheel is 21-inches and rear is 18-inches. Suspension is handled by RSU telescopic front forks and a rear mono-shock with a beefy linkage. There will be a more off-road capable Rally variant soon, which will get fully adjustable front (compression and rebound) and rear (rebound and preload) suspension too.