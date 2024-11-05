New Hero Xpulse 210, Karizma 250, Xtreme 250, Vida Z – Debuts At EICMA 2024

With the introduction of a new 250cc liquid-cooled engine, Hero Xtreme 250R and Karizma XMR 250 generate 30 PS and 25 NM

World’s largest motorcycle manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp, has just unveiled as many of four new motorcycles at the grand stage of EICMA 2024 in Milan, Italy. It was quite a spectacle for Hero as the company showcased their newest premium vehicles that are soon to launch both in India and abroad.

Hero Vida Z

Hero MotoCorp just took the veil off Vida Z, which is a global product with launch intentions in many global markets like UK. Vida Z is the new variant of Vida lineup that features removable batteries. It has multiple modes of charging, unlocking versatility. With a connectivity suite, Vida Z offers a plethora of vehicle metrics for user access to monitor the vehicle.

Here design is concerned, Hero Vida Z is a handsome machine with a decent blend between sporty and functional. It features an interesting LED DRL signature and an overall side profile. The company is poised to introduce VIda Z in many export markets and expects a good reception from varied demographics ranging from Barcelona to Bogota.

Xpulse 210

This is the most anticipated unveil by Hero MotoCorp at EICMA 2024. The design is adventure ready and Hero calls it Anytime, Anywhere motorcycle. It has minimalist design language, similar to Xpulse 200, and continues to get top-notch off-road hardware, such as a fully adjustable suspension at the front and rear.

The 210cc engine from the Karizma XMR 210 is capable of generating of around 25 PS of peak power and 20.7 Nm of peak torque. The 6-speed gearbox breathes new life into the Xpulse platform and allows for better high-speed touring capability, which is missing on the Xpulse 200 4V. It also gets more tech and features that target demographic will love.

Xtreme 250R

Hero MotoCorp has just unveiled their flagship Xtreme 250R street fighter motorcycle that will be the company’s big bet in quarter-liter segment. This motorcycle debuts the company’s new 250cc DOHC 4V liquid-cooled engine that is capable of generating 30 PS of peak power and 25 Nm of peak torque.

It is a true street fighter with aggressive looks and menacing design. Xtreme 250 features a sharp headlight design inspired from XTUNT 2.5R Concept showcased last year, a chiseled fuel tank, USD telescopic forks and a sporty tail section. It features the same TFT instrument screen that we saw with Karizma XMR 210.

Karizma XMR 250

Hero’s flagship Karizma model also debuted at EICMA 2024. This was a pleasant surprise from the brand. While the company is struggling to push volumes with their premium lineup, one would expect them to dial down on the excitement with their new launches. However, Hero being Hero, has delivered a new Karizma XMR 250 with a brand new engine.

This is the same 250cc liquid-cooled DOHC 4V engine as seen on Xtreme 250R that delivers 30 PS of peak power and 25 Nm of peak torque. It is the most powerful version of Karizma ever and the raw numbers are likely to complement the bike’s supersport handling characteristics as it now gets USD telescopic front forks and aerodynamic winglets at the front.