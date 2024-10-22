New Hero XPulse Teased For 2024 EICMA Debut – Future Of ADV Awaits

Hero MotoCorp is getting ready to unveil an all new ADV motorcycle at the 2024 EICMA show next month – Is it the new Xpulse?

India’s adventure motorcycle dream for the mainstream market was paved by Hero MotoCorp with the launch of Impulse. Later on, the company launched Xpulse 200, democratizing the ADV genre. Now, Hero is set to climb the next step in its ADV journey with new Xpulse, which will globally debut at EICMA 2024.

New Hero XPulse Teased Officially

For months, there have been speculations about Hero working on a larger displacement version of the Xpulse. While earlier expectations pointed to an Xpulse 210, recent clues indicate that Hero might be unveiling the Xpulse 440 instead. This would mark a significant step up in terms of performance and features, positioning the new Xpulse as a serious competitor in the mid-capacity adventure motorcycle market.

All of this hints at a possible global debut of an all new Xpulse. But will it be an Xpulse 210 or Xpulse 440, that remains to be seen. However, after a bit of digging into the bike shown in the teaser, it looks like the image belongs to an aftermarket parts manufacturer called HyperRider. The motorcycle in question is a BS4 Xpulse 200 FI equipped with a few accessories from HyperRider.

If this is a boo-boo from Hero’s digital marketing team, then this reminds us of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza teaser where their marketing team had used images of an Audi Q3. Sure, the hype around Hero Xpulse 210 is real and it really is among the most-anticipated ADV motorcycles. However, this image used by Hero MotoCorp is probably not the correct motorcycle, while the real Xpulse could look a lot different.

What to expect?

If it is the larger Xpulse 440 – This larger engine could deliver around 35-40 bhp and 35 Nm of torque, giving the bike much-needed grunt for high-speed cruising and off-road performance. The 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch will further enhance its touring credentials, allowing for smoother gear shifts and better control at higher speeds.

Hero is expected to load the Xpulse 440 with a host of features aimed at both off-road enthusiasts and long-distance riders. The Pro Kit, which was earlier seen on the Xpulse 200, may make its way to the Xpulse 440 as well, including fully adjustable long-travel suspension, off-road-spec tyres, and handlebar risers for improved ergonomics. Additional features could include a larger windscreen, improved aerodynamics with tank shrouds, and a rugged tank cage to protect the fuel tank during off-road adventures.

While the Xpulse 200 has been a capable entry-level adventure motorcycle, the new Xpulse 440 will likely cater to a wider audience looking for serious adventure touring and off-roading capabilities. With a larger fuel tank and enhanced cruising capabilities, the Xpulse 440 could emerge as a strong contender in the adventure motorcycle segment, appealing to riders who want a balance of performance, versatility, and affordability.

If it is the Xpulse 210, it will get the same 210 cc DOHC 4V liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine from Karizma XMR 210. This engine will be mated to a 6-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch. Performance metrics might be around 26 bhp and 21 Nm. These updates will give Xpulse much-needed high-speed cruising capabilities, making it a more versatile product than it already is.

A Strategic Move by Hero

Hero MotoCorp’s entry into the 400cc segment is likely a strategic move to capture a growing market of adventure motorcyclists in India and beyond. By offering a larger Xpulse model, Hero will compete with popular mid-capacity adventure bikes such as Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and KTM 390 Adventure. The global debut at EICMA 2024 ensures that the new Xpulse will grab international attention, further solidifying Hero’s position in the global ADV market.