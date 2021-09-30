New Hero Xpulse, Xtreme Stealth, Pleasure Plus XTEC – Leaks Before Launch

Hero Pleasure Plus competes against other 110cc scooters such as TVS Scooty Zest, Jupiter and Honda Activa 6G

Constant updates to product lineup are key to a thriving business in the Indian automotive market for OEMs. Therefore, despite leading the two-wheeler market in the country for decades, Hero MotoCorp has been regularly updating its two-wheeler lineup with new models or new variants.

A few months ago, Hero launched a range-topping variant of its 125cc commuter called Glamour Xtec. The model came with class-leading features over the standard models and at a premium price as well. The bikemaker will soon launch a similar top-spec variant of Pleasure Plus as images of the upcoming scooter from a dealer meet have leaked online.

In addition the Pleasure Plus X-Tec, Hero will also launch new Xpulse 200 as well as Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition. Both these motorcycles were also spied at the dealer meet. Xpulse 200 will be seen with new colours, more powerful 4V engine while Xtreme 160R will get the Stealth colour scheme, which was also seen on the Maestro 125. These new editions will help Hero increase sales this festive season.

Hero Pleasure Plus X-TEC – Dimensions & Expected Features

In terms of design, the upcoming Pleasure Plus Xtec is every bit identical to the standard model. It also shares identical dimensions of the entry-level scooter. It measures a length of 1,769mm, a width of 704mm, stands 1,161mm tall and offers a wheelbase of 1,238mm. The scooter gets a ground clearance of 155mm and weighs daily nimble at only 106kg.

The primary highlight of this new scooter will be the rich equipment which is likely to offer additional features such as a fully digital instrument console compatible with Bluetooth connectivity. The console can read out data from the speedometer, tachometer, odometer, gear position indicator, service due indicator and RTMI.

Apart from these, the new Xtech variant of Pleasure Plus will offer first-in-segment Turn-by-Turn navigation, Integrated USB Charger as well as Side-Stand Engine cut-off and Bank Angle Sensor. Hero could also carry forward the i3S start/stop technology offered in other two-wheelers from the brand. Also, it is expected to offer LED headlights and LED DRLs in the package.

Styling & Colour Options

As of now, Pleasure Plus is offered in eight paint schemes including Polestar Blue, Matte Black, Matte Green, Matte Metallic Red, Midnight Black, Pearl Silver White, Sporty Red and Matte Vernier Gray. The prototype in the latest spy shots is seen wearing the yellow colour scheme. The scooter rides on black alloy wheels with a yellow-coloured rim.

To make it a more premium affair, Hero will be offering Pleasure Plus Xtec chrome embellishments on headlamp bezel, front apron, rearview mirrors and exhaust heat shield. A pillion backrest will also be carried forward. It is expected to be launched in the coming few weeks at the peak of the festive season.

Engine Specs

Powering the range-topping trim of Pleasure Plus will be the same 110.9 cc single-cylinder air-cooled OHC four-stroke fuel-injected engine that pushes out 8 bhp and a peak torque of 8.7 Nm. The powertrain, as usual, will be linked to a CVT gearbox. Currently, Pleasure Plus is priced between Rs 62,940 and Rs 67,550 (ex-showroom) while the upcoming Xtech variant could be priced Rs 4,000 higher than the current top-end trim of Pleasure Plus.

Hero Xtreme Stealth Edition

In terms of features, it is not far behind other motorcycles. It is the only bike in its segment which gets an all-LED lighting setup,i.e. An LED headlamp, an LED taillamp and LED indicators. It is equipped with an inverted LCD console, side-stand engine cut-off, hazard lights and a segment-first Auto Sail technology which allows the bike to easily glide in traffic at low speeds.

Coming to its most crucial aspect- performance, it is powered by a BS6 compliant 163cc single-cylinder fuel-injected motor which hurls out 15 bhp and 14 Nm of peak torque. This unit is linked to a 5-speed gearbox. Unlike most modern motorcycles, the Xtreme offers a kick-starter in addition to a standard starter motor. At 139.5 kg kerb weight it has one of the strongest power to weight ratios in the segment which helps it accelerate 0-60 kmph in just 4.7 seconds.

Source 1, Source 2