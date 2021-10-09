New Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition Teased Ahead Of Launch

Upon its launch, Stealth Edition of Hero Xtreme 160R is likely to be priced at a premium of Rs 5,000 over the top-spec variant of the standard model

Hero MotoCorp is planning to launch a raft of new products in the coming days. The company has already introduced the new Xpulse 200 4V which comes with a more powerful engine at a slightly higher price. The bikemaker has now teased the upcoming Stealth Edition of Xtreme 160R on its social media channels.

The Stealth Edition is most likely to be an aesthetically enhanced variant of the standard Xtreme 160R and sits on top of the range. That said, it is expected to be offered with same specifications as the regular variants. The short teaser video shows a human face with a pair of eyes that transform into a pair of LED position lights.

New Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition – Updated Styling

LED DRLs are flanked on each side of the V-shaped LED headlamp which gives it a menacing look upfront. The primary difference between the standard model and Stealth Edition is that the latter will be wrapped around by a dark colour scheme with a Matte finish.

In the spy shots leaked earlier, the motorcycle was seen wearing black paint with touches of blue on its tail section and headlamp cowl. Take a look at the new teaser video of new Hero Xtreme 160R – Go Boom.

The updated naked streetfighter will be riding on black alloy wheels while rims will be coloured red to give it a sporty contrast. A few touches of gloss finishes will also be present which will lend the bike an overall premium appeal. Apart from this, styling of the Stealth Edition is exactly same as the standard Xtreme 160R with highlights such as a raised tail section, single-piece seat, split grab rails and a muscular fuel tank.

Features on offer

In terms of features, Xtreme 160R offers an all-LED lighting setup, a side stand engine cut off switch, an inverted LCD console and hazard lights. It also gets an Auto Sail technology which allows the bike to easily glide in traffic at low speeds. It is yet to be seen if it will be equipped with Hero Connect telematics which offers various connectivity features to the rider such as in-built navigation, last location, etc.

Mechanical Specs

Coming to hardware specifications, Stealth Edition of Xtreme 160R will be suspended on 37mm telescopic forks upfront sourced from Showa and a mono-shock at rear. Braking duties will be handled by disc brakes at both ends which will be complemented by a single-channel ABS. It will be riding on 17-inch front and rear wheels, the latter shod with a radial tyre.

Powering the Stealth Edition will be the same 163cc, single-cylinder two-valve engine that powers the standard model. This motor is coupled with a 5-speed gearbox and will push out 15 bhp at 8,500rpm and 14 Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. While output figures aren’t exactly class-leading, it has one of the best power to weight ratios in the segment at a kerb weight of 139.5kg.