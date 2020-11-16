New Hero Xtreme 200S BS6 Arrives In Showroom – Detailed Walkaround

New BS6 Hero Xtreme 200S is powered by a 199.6cc engine with oil cooling and XSens Technology

In October, Hero MotoCorp had launched four new products of Hero Splendor+ Black and Accent, Hero Glamour Blaze, Hero Pleasure+ Platinum and Hero Maestro Edge 125 Stealth. These will help the company boost sales during Diwali 2020.

Now, the company has launched the new BS6 compliant Xtreme 200S premium motorcycle. In its BS6 guise, the 200S sees some changes in terms of features, colour options and engine and this gets detailed in a walkaround video shot at the Ridhi Hero Howrah showroom and is seen on the Bengal Rider YouTube Channel.

Features and Colour Options

The new Hero Xtreme 200S is presented in 3 color schemes of Sports Red, Panther Black and a New Pearl Fadeless White and is now priced at Rs.1.16 lakhs which is higher by around Rs.14,800 over its BS4 counterpart which was priced at Rs.1,00,900.

The new BS6 Xtreme 200S sits on a diamond type frame and rides on 17 inch alloy wheels fitted with tubeless tyres. It stands 2,062mm in length, 778mm in width and 1,106mm in height with 165mm ground clearance and wheelbase of 1,338mm. Saddle height is at 759mm, fuel tank is of 12.8 liter capacity and kerb weight is at 154.5 kgs.

The updated Xtreme 200S receives features such as twin LED headlamp, LED position lamp and LED tail lamp. It gets LED DRLs with black housing and LED back light unit. Its features also include sharp mirrors and an all digital LCD instrument panel with speedo and tacho readings along with gear position indicator and engine malfunction light at the top right hand corner of the screen. The rider can sync the system via Bluetooth and get turn by turn navigation and call alerts on the instrument panel.

BS6 Engine

The BS6 compliant engine that now makes its way onto the new Hero Xtreme 200S sees a dip in performance as compared to its BS4 counterpart. The 199.6 cc, single cylinder, 4 stroke, fuel injected, oil cooled engine gets XSens technology and delivers 17.8 hp power at 8,500 rpm and 16.4 Nm torque at 6,500 rpm mated to a 5 speed constant mesh transmission.

This is 0.3 hp and 0.7 Nm lower than that seen on the BS4 compliant engine. Suspension is via telescopic fork in the front and 7 step adjustable mono shock at the rear while braking is managed via 276mm disc in front and 200mm disc at the rear along with single channel ABS.

This premium, fully faired motorcycle, for which bookings have opened and deliveries are set to commence soon, competes with the likes of Bajaj Pulsar 180F, 220F, TVS Apache 200, etc. Hero MotoCorp is offering the new 200S with complimentary Road Side Assistance for 1 year with on call support, repair on the spot, tow to nearest Hero service center, fuel delivery in case of fuel run out, flat tyre support, key retrieval support and battery jump start.