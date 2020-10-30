New Holland Tractors Get 6 yr / 6,000 hr Standard Warranty – First In Industry

The warranty is transferable to new owner after you sell the tractor

New Holland Agriculture has announced a 6 year transferable warranty on its entire tractor range in India. The first of its kind in the industry the 6 year/6000 hour warranty policy came into effect from 2nd October 2020 and can be transferred to subsequent buyers in the case of resale.

This extended warranty was announced by Raunak Varma, Managing Director and Country Head (India and SAARC). This new package would allow the company to enhance sales while customers would be able to strengthen their trust in the company and its products.

New Holland Agriculture has a customer base of 5 lakh users in India with a network of 1000 customer touchpoints. The company has its manufacturing set up at Greater Noida built on the lines of its global facilities.

This facility also includes and R&D Center and a training center for both dealers and customers. Customer care is offered in a total of 8 regional languages and customers can reach out to the company via the toll free number 1800 419 0124.

New Holland Agriculture Range

Along with a range of highly specialized tractors, the company also offers various types of farm equipment among which are Land Preparation and Post Harvesting products such as tractors in the 35 HP to 90 HP range, hay and forage equipment, planters, balers, self propelled sprayers and tilling equipment as well as grape harvesters.

Each of these machines come in with the latest in technology and a highly powerful and fuel efficient engine lineup. The company also offers its buyers a total support in terms of training on how to derive the best from this equipment along with efficient after sales service facilities.

New Holland with a market share of 3.96 percent has noted sales increase of 28.8 percent in September 2020 to 4,301 units, up from 3,339 units sold in September 2019. The company featured 6th in the list of leading tractor manufacturers in the country after Mahindra, TAFE, Sonalika, Escorts and John Deere.

Tractor sales have been on the increase in recent months following the passing of favourable agriculture bills by the Government of India, rural development schemes, favourable monsoons, increased sowing area for Kharif crops and the return of farm labourers who had migrated to their villages during the lock down announced in March 2020.