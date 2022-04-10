New Honda 160cc Scooter Debuts – Yamaha Aerox 155 Rival

Internationally, Honda Click 160 would lock horns with its Japanese counterparts like Suzuki Burgman, Yamaha NMAX and Aerox 155

Honda has taken the covers off its new scooter called Click 160 at the ongoing Bangkok Motor Show in Thailand. Not to be confused with the underwhelming Cliq 110 that was available in India between June 2017 and April 2020, this scooter is a successor to Click 150.

Unlike Click 110, Click 160 is touted to offer a very strong performance on pulling the throttle. It gets a new and more powerful engine and a few more features in comparison to its predecessor. The power scooter also receives some notable design updates which make it look sharper than before.

Honda Click 160 – Highlights

The most striking highlight of Click’s design is a sharp front fascia featuring a faired body with cuts and creases. It receives a twin LED headlamp setup mounted on the front apron that enhances its aggressive appeal while indicators are mounted above on the side fairing. The angry-looking face of the scooter is reminiscent of Honda’s flagship sports bikes in the CBR range.

Click 160 rides on redesigned alloy wheels finished in matte black or gold, thus lending the scooter a sportier appearance. It features a single-piece saddle with a step-up pillion seat which looks spacious and comfortable. Offered in multiple colour options like white, black and red, sportiness of Click 160 gets accentuated thanks to matte gray bodywork on the fairing, side panels and floorboard.

Other styling highlights include a large front fender, a compact rear profile with an LED taillamp cluster and sleek turn indicators, a single-piece grab rail and ‘Click’ badging on the sides. While its overall design takes inspiration from contemporary Maxi-style scooters, unlike the latter, it gets a flat floorboard which should enhance practicality.

Speaking of practicality, Click 160 gets spacious under-seat storage to go with a cubbyhole with a USB charging port and a smart key ignition. Instrumentation on Click 160 is fully digital that should provide a wide range of information.

Specs & Prices

Powering Click is a new 156.9cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine linked to a traditional CVT gearbox. This powertrain returns an output of 15 bhp and a peak torque of 13.8 Nm. Underpinnings on the new Click 160 are basic consisting of conventional telescopic forks up front and a preload-adjustable mono-shock at rear. Braking duties are handled by single disc brakes at both ends aided by optional ABS.

Honda Click 160 has been priced at THB 63,500 in Thailand which roughly translates to INR 1.44 lakh. This scooter is unlikely to reach Indian shores anytime soon, however, the Japanese brand may introduce the PCX scooter in the country. Moreover, PCX could employ the same heart and underpinnings as Click 160. If and when launched, it will be a worthy rival to Yamaha Aerox 155.