New Honda 200cc Adventure Motorcycle NX200 Based On Hornet – Is This It?

Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India has shared a new teaser today – The new motorcycle will debut on 19th August

When it comes to surprising automotive audience about a new product launch, Honda two wheeler takes the cake. Usually OEMs upcoming product plans are well known before the actual unveil, thanks to the testing done on public roads. But that is not the case with Honda. Their products are rarely spotted before testing in India – giving no indication about what they plan to launch next.

They surprised all with the CB350 last year. And now are getting ready to reveal yet another surprise later this month. For the same, Honda has shared a new teaser video. From what is available, it looks like the much-awaited entry-level adventure tourer from Honda India.

Honda NX200 ADV Based On Hornet?

Earlier this year, Honda registered the name ‘NX200‘ in India. This was reported to be the Hornet 2.0 based adventure tourer for India. Now taking a look at the teaser video shared by Honda, it does look like the ADV is based on Hornet. For one, the headlight unit is similar.

Even the front suspension is in golden colour, as is the case with Hornet 2.0. Other noticeable updates of the new Honda 200cc adventure tourer includes knuckle guards, larger windscreen, wider handlebar, bigger fairing, engine protector, etc. Take a look at the teaser video below.

Powering this new adventure tourer will most likely be the same 183.4 cc single cylinder engine from Hornet 2.0. This engine delivers 17 hp and 16.1 Nm. It is mated to a 5 speed gearbox. More details are expected in the coming days.

Honda Increasing Focus On Larger cc Motorcycles

In the Indian motorcycle market, the 200-400cc segment is quite active and interesting since it essentially acts as a bridge between a conventional commuter and an entry-level sports motorcycle. With the likes of Bajaj, KTM, Hero MotoCorp, TVS, Royal Enfield etc., ruling the said segment, Honda Motorcycle India was often pointed as the one that’s missing out.

Even though Honda Motorcycle India sells most of its premium motorcycles from its global portfolio via exclusive Honda Wing World outlets, the company’s primary focus for the wider market is commuter motorcycles and scooters. The Honda CBR250R was an exception, but the faired sports bike was a decade old and was discontinued back in 2020.

With the Hornet 2.0, Honda renewed their stance in the 200cc segment. With the CB350, Honda entered the 350cc segment. Now these two engine platforms are expected to deliver a wider range of motorcycles in the future.