New Honda 300cc Scrambler Debuts – Royal Enfield Hunter Rival

Honda CL300 will be fun to ride on the streets and also seems ready for some mild off-roads

After showcasing CL500 scrambler at 2022 EICMA, Honda has now unveiled its smaller sibling CL300. For now, CL300 is a China exclusive motorcycle, where it has made its global debut. New Honda 300cc scrambler will be launched in China first, later this year. It will be manufactured by Sundiro Honda.

In the near future, CL300 could also be introduced in other international markets, including India. When launched in India, it could take on the likes of Royal Enfield Hunter 350, Yezdi Scrambler, etc. Honda has already trademarked CL300 in other countries such as Thailand, New Zealand and Australia. European markets could also get this bike at a later date.

Honda CL300 styling

Honda CL300 has a bare bones design, with round headlamps and rear-view mirrors. Other key highlights include all-LED setup, fork gaiters, a circular fully digital instrument pod, sculpted fuel tank with grip pads and flat seat in quilted pattern. Most distinguishable feature is the high-mounted exhaust with perforated heat shield cover in metallic finish.

Riding stance is fairly comfortable with centrally placed footpegs and pulled-back handlebar. The bike’s design supports riding standing-up, which comes handy in no-road environments. Even shorter riders shouldn’t have any issues with this bike, as it has a low seat height of 790 mm. Tackling mild off-roads would be fun with ample ground clearance of 165 mm. Another advantageous factor is a lightweight 172 kg body, which is around 19 kg less than Honda Rebel 300.

CL300 is being offered in two variants, a Standard and a Premium version. The latter gets some additional goodies, which will appeal to folks who want their rides to carry a lot more flair and attitude. Honda CL300 Premium variant gets features such as compact body-coloured windscreen, raised front beak, body-coloured knuckle guards, side mounted tracker number plate and tan leather seat.

Colour options for Honda CL300 include black, white and light grey. In case of the Standard variant, differentiation is pretty basic with the respective shade applied only on the fuel tank. Rest of the bike has a largely blacked-out profile. Visible metallic finish is seen on the headlamp casing, front suspension and exhaust heat shield.

Honda CL300 engine, specs

Honda CL300 borrows the 286cc, single cylinder motor from Rebel 300. This unit is also in use with Honda CB300R. However, on-board CL300, power output is at 25.7 hp. That’s 5 hp less, as compared to CB300R. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

CL300’s main chassis is the same as Rebel, but it gets a different rear subframe that is taller. This change was necessitated to accommodate CL300’s flat single-piece seat. Suspension duties onboard Honda CL300 are performed by telescopic forks at front and a monoshock unit at rear.

The bike has single disc brakes at both ends, integrated with dual-channel ABS. As compared to Rebel that has 16-inch wheels, Honda CL300 has 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels. These are shod with dual-purpose tyres, with a fatter unit at rear for enhanced traction.