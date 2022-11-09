New Honda 500cc Scrambler And Rebel Cruiser Unveiled

At EICMA Show, Honda CL500 Scrambler, Rebel CMX1100T, Transalp ADV and EM1 electric scooter have been unveiled

The first patent drawings for 500cc scrambler from Honda had been leaked earlier this year. Since then, there were a lot of rumours that revolved around the possible launch of Honda CL500 Scrambler. Dated March 2018, these patents show a scrambler-like motorcycle based on Rebel 500’s engine and body.

Honda at EICMA 2022 showcased CL500 and CMX1100T. They also had on display – Transalp ADV based on Hornet 750 and EM1 electric scooter with a swappable battery.

Honda CL500 Scrambler, Rebel CMX1100T Revealed

Honda CL500 Scrambler is based on Rebel 500 cruiser motorcycle. It gets the same engine that also does duties on Honda’s other 500cc lineup like CB500X ADV, CBR500R sports bike, Rebel 500 cruiser and CB500F street bike that was recently displayed at a BigWing dealership in Bengaluru.

Specs-wise, Honda CL500 Scrambler falls in the same ballpark as its other 500cc siblings. That said, there are some glaring omissions on CL500 that other 500cc siblings have recently received. Equipment like Showa SFF-BP USD front forks and dual front disc brake setup that CB500F, CB500X received in 2022.

What it does get are 41mm telescopic front forks with 150mm travel and twin shock absorbers at the rear with 145mm travel. To boost its Scrambler appeal, it gets 19” front and 17” rear wheels shod with Dunlop Mixtour tyres that have a block-pattern design. It would have been better if they were wire-spoke wheels, but that is not the case. Fork gaiters, LED lighting, dual-channel ABS, high-mounted exhaust, and a fully digital instrument cluster are on offer.

Due to its 790mm seat height, ground clearance is limited to 155mm. This should be good for some mild off-roading. Honda has extracted 46.6 bhp of power and 43.4 Nm of torque from its 471cc parallel-twin engine. These figures are slightly different to other 500cc bikes in Honda’s stables and is tuned for bottom-end torque.

Rebel CMX1100T Tourer

The biggest off Rebel range is now offered with a touring variant named CMX1100T. Yes, the ‘T’ in the name denotes Touring. Most of the bike is identical to their non-touring version. This is not a bad thing as it shares its 1,084cc engine with the Honda Africa Twin. Honda has added touring capabilities and hence the suffix ‘T’.

It now gets panniers at either side that boast 32L in total luggage carrying capacity. Even though bigger tourers in Honda lineup like Goldwing offer a lot more, it is good enough. Aiding touring abilities is a batwing-shaped fairing that should offer a lot of wind protection to the rider’s torso. There is no official information regarding the launch of these motorcycles in India.