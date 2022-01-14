New Honda 50cc Scooters Debut With Updated Features, Colours

Honda has priced Giorno at JPY 2,09,000 (approx. Rs 1.34 lakh), Dunk has been priced slightly higher at JPY 2,29,900 (approx. Rs 1.47 lakh)

While Japan is home to many quirky and flashy scooters, the streets are also filled with simple and easy to go affordable scooters. Honda has launched updated versions of its two entry-level scooters in its home market- Giorno and Dunk. Both scooters offer a simplistic riding experience to consumers looking for a daily commuter.

New Honda 50cc Scooters receive the same internals but flaunt distinct top hats which represent different flavours. While Giorno offers a retro design, Dunk seems more inclined for a younger section of riders with modern styling elements. Both scooters offer a simple and neutral appearance but flaunt the impression of Honda’s high quality.

Honda Giorno, Dunk – Styling

Starting with Giorno, the updated scooter sports proportions of a normal-sized scooter. The most prominent highlights include a round headlight and overall retro scooter design cues with its curvy bodywork.

At first glance, Giorno is reminiscent of retro scooters from Vespa. Chrome highlights around the headlamp, taillamp, turn indicators, rear fenders and tail section give the scooter an old-school charm.

On the other hand, Dunk looks more stylish and modern with edgy panels all around. It flaunts a V-shaped halogen headlight mounted on the front apron and flanked by bulb turn indicators. Unlike Giorno which rides on silver-coloured alloy wheels, Dunk rolls on black alloys which enhances its sporty appearance.

Both scooters are offered in multiple colour options. Giorno is offered in four paint schemes namely Virgin Beige, Pearl Deep Mud Grey, Matte Armored Green Metallic and Summer Pink. Its modern sibling, Dunk, gets the option of three shades with Matte Jeans Blue Metallic, Pearl Deep Mud Gray, and Matte Ballistic Black Metallic.

Features on offer

The scooters are laced with several commuter-friendly amenities making them ideal for urban commutes. Both scooters are equipped with an analogue console (with a digital inset below) and a 12V USB charging port inside the glovebox which gets 500ml storage.

A large hook at the centre allows riders to pin their luggage on the flat footboard. Both these Honda 50cc Scooters are offered with a decent 23-litre under-seat storage, enough to store one’s knick-knacks.

Dunk and Giorno offer a 4.5-litre fuel tank capacity and returns a claimed mileage of 75-80 kmpl. This results in a range of around 340-350 km on a full tank. Both scooters are extremely nimble at 81 kilos. While Dunk gets a seat height of 730mm, saddle in Giorno is even more accessible at 720mm.

Mechanical Specs

Powering both scooters is a mere 49cc single-cylinder unit that produces a modest 4.5 PS of power at 8,000rpm and 4.1 Nm of torque at 6,000rpm. Hardware configuration comprises a suspension setup of conventional telescopic forks at front for both scooters. While Giorno offers dual shock absorbers at rear, Dunk receives a mono-shock. The former gets drum brakes at both ends, the latter gets a front disc brake and a rear brake.