New Honda Activa 7G Scooter Teased Ahead Of Launch ?

Honda is the highest-selling scooter manufacturer in India whose sales charts are led by Activa series

Honda is currently a default choice when it comes to scooters as it is the highest-selling scooter brand in India. When scooter sales figures are analyzed, among all other scooters in India, Activa sells the most. It alone sells more than the immediate next 8 highest-selling scooters combined.

Activa is currently offered in 6G guise and sells like hot cakes. My own family bought one without even giving it a second thought. Such is its popularity. Honda is synonymous with scooterization in India. So much so, that we wanted Forza 350 maxi-scooter to launch in India instead of the generic-looking CB300F street bike that was launched yesterday.

New Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa range currently comprises Activa 6G and Activa 125. Activa 6G also has a sporty sibling in the form of Dio which recently got limited edition colour schemes to give more swag to an already swaggy scooter. Same idea is also implied on Activa 125 in the form of Grazia which comes off as its sportier alternative.

Honda just dropped a new teaser on social media with a “Coming Soon” phrase slapped onto it. We can see the face of a scooter. The scooter is greyed out, but its face is distinguishable. It is of standard Activa and not the Activa 125. We can say for sure because Activa 125 doesn’t get its front turn indicators flanking the headlight.

Instead, they’re found on a chrome beltline above the front mudguard. But standard Activa gets front turn indicators flanking its headlights as seen in the new teaser. So, Honda seems to be prepping Activa 7G for the festive season to boost already unrivaled sales. Not a lot is known about Activa 7G as info that could be extracted from the teaser is fairly meek. But in Honda fashion, we can expect more teasers soon.

What To Expect?

Honda 7G is unlikely to be a significant update over 6G like 6G was over 5G. Because Activa 6G was the one that brought BS6 transition and a host of new updates. Activa 7G is likely to get the same powertrain which is a 110cc motor making 7.68 bhp and 8.79 Nm. Activa 7G will get subtle changes over 6G.

Honda Activa 7G will get all the strengths of 6G like, fuel efficiency, boot space, 692 mm seat height, low step-through floor board, silent starter motor, and a lot more. It will even get an external fuel filler cap that upcoming Hero sporty 125cc scooter miss out on. Honda could make the semi-digital instrument cluster and LED headlights as standard fitment on Activa 7G which was optional with Deluxe variant on Activa 6G.

As it is a generation leap, Activa 7G can get some tweaks to 6G’s engine too to make it a little more fuel efficient. Yamaha offers a mild-hybrid tech on Fascino and Ray ZR and Honda could fit something similar on the highest-selling scooter in India. The Japanese brand is likely to raise the price too. Right now, Activa 6G costs Rs. 73K for Standard trim and 75K for Deluxe trim and competes with TVS Jupiter 110, Hero Pleasure+, Hero Maestro Edge 110, and Honda’s own Dio.