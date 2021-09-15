New Honda Activa, Dio Variants Homologated Ahead Of Launch

RTO documents reveal two new Honda Activa variants and four variants of Dio scooters have been homologated

Honda Activa and Dio scooters have long been hot favourites in the company lineup. Scaling the company’s sales charts each month, these two scooters are set to receive new variants, if RTO leaked documents are anything to go by.

As per a recent type approval document filed by Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) with the RTO, Honda Activa and Dio will receive two and four new variants respectively. Honda Activa is currently presented in 6G and Activa 125 variants. The listed variants include Activa 6G and Activa 6G LED.

Honda Activa New Variants

As on date, the Honda Activa is offered with all LED lighting on the DLX variant. The STD variant gets LED DRLs, LED turn indicators along with LED tail lamps. Hence what the new variants will bring in is yet unclear. Honda Activa is currently priced from Rs. 69,080 to Rs. 72,325 (ex-sh).

As per RTO documents filed, there are also four variants scheduled for the Dio scooter. Honda Dio is currently available in two variants. The STD variant is priced at Rs 64,510 while the Dio DLX variant is priced at Rs 67,908.

The listed document indicate the Honda Dio, Dio with digital speedometer, Dio with 3D emblem and Dio with digital speedometer and 3D emblem each of which get composite cast wheels. The new variants could see some change is design and features once launched. Expect launch of these new variants to take place ahead of the Diwali 2021 festive season, when sales are at peak.

Honda Dio scooter currently sports alloy wheels on the Repsol edition while other variants get pressed steel wheels. It also gets a digital instrument cluster on DLX and Repsol variants while STD variant gets an analogue setup.

No Change in Engine Specs

New variants of Honda Activa and Dio could continue to be powered by the same engine lineup. This 109.51cc, single cylinder engine makes 7.68 hp power at 8,000 rpm and 8.79 Nm peak torque at 5,250 rpm. On the Honda Dio, these figures stand at 7.76 hp and 9 Nm respectively. The engine is mated to a CVT.

The engine has recently received some updates which include new friction reduction technology, enhanced Smart Power (eSP), along with Honda Eco Technology (HET) for enhanced fuel efficiency. Suspension stands at telescopic suspension in the front and 3 step adjustable suspension at the rear.

Virtual Showrooms

In view of social distancing and fear of the pandemic, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter in India launched Honda BigWing virtual showrooms earlier this month. Set to enhance digital customer interface and to offer contactless services, this digital showroom offers customers a 360 degree virtual product range along with online documentation and direct to home delivery. Buyers can select their preferred dealership as per their location and customize their vehicles as per their choice.