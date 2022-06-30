New Honda ADV 160cc Scooter Teased Ahead Of Launch

ADV 160 will be the fourth scooter in the 160cc range of Honda after PCX 160, Vario 160 and Air Blade 160

While adventure tourers are the current hot flavour in the global motorcycle industry, there is hardly any option for an adventure scooter, mainly because scooters aren’t usually built for the purpose of adventure. However, Honda has teased the upcoming ADV 160 adventure-style scooter on its social media handles in Japan and Indonesia.

It will essentially be a Maxi-style scooter which is expected to borrow some styling attributes of a typical adventure bike. The new ADV 160 will be replacing the outgoing ADV 150 from Honda’s global portfolio. The upcoming power scooter is expected to feature some crucial mechanical as well as cosmetic updates.

Honda ADV 160 Teased- Exterior Highlights

The teaser released on Honda’s social media handles lets out a few details regarding the scooter’s design. ADV 160 sports a heavily-faired front end which is typical of a contemporary Maxi scooter. A vertically-stacked angular LED headlamp is nestled within a muscular front apron which lends the scooter a sharp appearance. It also features a very tall windscreen mounted on top of the front apron.

Overall, front end of the scooter is reminiscent of more powerful siblings of ADV 160 including ADV 250 and ADV 350. Silhouette of the scooter looks sporty in the teaser. Like typical maxi scooters, ADV 150 gets a transmission tunnel running through the footboard thus offering a motorcycle-like riding experience. The teaser also reveals a single-piece saddle with a stepped-up seat for the pillion.

The long tail section will be accompanied by a chunky grab rail. Other visual highlights include an upswept exhaust canister and spoke alloy wheels. Overall, styling doesn’t stray too far from the existing ADV 150. Below is the new teaser video of upcoming Honda 160cc ADV scooter.

Updated Powertrain

A more significant update has been at its heart where the cubic capacity of its engine has been increased from 149cc to 157cc. The new ADV 160 will be powered by a 157cc single-cylinder, four-valve, liquid-cooled engine that propels other Honda scooters such as PCX 160 and the recently launched Vario 160. This unit generates 15.5 bhp at 8,500rpm and 15 Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm.

Media reports also suggest that ADV 160 will be offered with Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) system which in simple words is Traction Control. In comparison, the 149cc motor in ADV 150 churned out 13 bhp and 13.4 Nm of peak torque. Another teaser reveals that the upcoming Maxi scooter will be equipped with an esp+ technology.

Honda ADV 160 will officially make its debut later this year, although there is uncertainty regarding its launch in India as of now. It is the fourth scooter in the 160cc lineup of Honda after PCX 160, Vario 160 and Air Blade 160. If launched in India, ADV 160 will rival the likes of Yamaha Aerox 155 and Aprilia SXR 160.