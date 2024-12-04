New Honda Amaze Crash Tested Internally – Performs Better Than Standard Safety Norms

With added safety features and equipment, Honda is confident that new Amaze will garner higher crash test ratings than it did before

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) just launched the new Amaze sub 4m sedan in the Asian subcontinent. It is poised to take on rivals like Hyundai Aura, Tata Tigor and the newly launched Maruti Suzuki Dzire. With Indian automotive market evolving rapidly, there is more acceptance today for vehicular safety.

While India-spec Hyundai Aura has not been crash-tested yet, Tata Tigor boasts an impressive 4 Stars in Global NCAP tests. Baffling the automotive fraternity, new Dzire scored a full-fat 5 Stars rating in Global NCAP crash tests. With the new generation Amaze, Honda is promising better crash performance beyond current standards. Let’s take a look.

New Amaze – Excellent Crash Test Promise

At the launch event, Honda Cars India Ltd announced that their new generation of Amaze sedan will perform very well in future crash tests. In Honda’s words, “In fact, all new Amaze is engineered to conquer even tougher tests than those specified by current standards”. Currently, India-spec vehicles are being crash-tested by Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP.

The company’s promises regarding better crash safety with their new generation Amaze is very interesting. It comes at a time when Maruti Suzuki, the segment leader, has just scored an excellent 5 Stars in Global NCAP’s updated crash testing protocols. Thus becoming the first-ever Maruti Suzuki to ever score 5 Star crash ratings.

In comparison, India-spec pre-update Honda Amaze was crash-tested by Global NCAP in April 2024 yielding just 2 Stars in adult occupant safety and 0 Stars in child occupant safety. Honda Cars India assured that the lower rating was because of certain missing attributes like curtain airbags and ESC (Electronic Stability Control).

The new Amaze is equipped with a host of added safety equipment and Honda seems to be eying for 5 Stars crash ratings in future crash tests. Among the 28 safety features, Honda Amaze gets ESC, a lane watch camera for blind-spot assistance, an emergency stop signal, 6 airbags as standard, 3-point seatbelts for all five occupants and seat-belt reminders.

Improved safety with new model

New Amaze’s main headline is that it gets ADAS suite to help drivers prevent unexpected incidents. Not only is Amaze’s ADAS first-in-segment, but it now becomes the most affordable car in India to come with ADAS. At the launch, Honda also mentioned that new Amaze comes with an improved and better-engineered body structure.

As per Honda, new Amaze is made up of 46% high-tensile steel for improved structural rigidity. Honda also mentioned that they have performed in-house crash tests so that new Amaze hits “Top level collision safety performance”. All these add-ons look like recipes for new Amaze to score highly in future crash tests.