New Honda Amaze Facelift Spy Shots – What To Expect From The Dzire Rival?

On December 4th, 2024, new Honda Amaze facelift will be launched in Indian market to take on Maruti Dzire, Hyundai Aura and Tata Tigor

Even though the SUVs have taken over Indian automotive market, there is little resistance from sedans and hatchbacks. Among the popular sedans are from sub 4m segment, led by Maruti Suzuki Dzire. Honda is readying a better-equipped challenger in the form of Amaze facelift and here is everything you have to know about this upcoming vehicle.

New Honda Amaze Facelift

Honda Cars India Ltd is currently on a mission to streamline their product portfolio. We saw it with the launch of Elevate SUV, based on the popular City sedan’s platform. Now, we get to see the launch of Amaze facelift, which will take on the likes of Hyundai Aura, Tata Tigor and the recently launched Maruti Suzuki Dzire.

The new spy shots show Honda Amaze in a new colour that could be Radiant Red Metallic, as seen on current model. But it could be a new colour too. We can see that these new spy shots show Amaze facelift without any sort of camouflage and are already reaching dealerships ahead of launch.

There is a radical new design Honda is using on Amaze, deriving semblances from the latest Accord sold globally. This is a radical departure from current model, establishing a strong and muscular appeal. We have a brand new fascia with a much larger grill than before. Above this grill, we have a chrome bar for premium appeal.

Headlights are new and get integrated LED DRLs. They have LEDs housed inside projectors and there seem to be LED projector fog lights too. The new bumper and fog lights housing are redesigned as well. Front windscreen now gets sensors for rain-sensing wipers, which was missing in current model.

At the sides, Amaze remains vastly similar, except for a new design for alloy wheels. We couldn’t see any 360-degree camera too. Rear gets a new bumper, a shark fin antenna and new taillights that look a lot like those seen in City.

Major changes on the inside

On the inside, new Amaze gets much-needed revisions. For starters, we can see a new steering wheel derived from City and Elevate and we have a new dashboard design and centre console for a more modern look. The main highlight is a new free-standing infotainment screen that looks like it is larger 10.2-inch unit. It might support wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Much needed addition is rear AC vents and we could expect other changes. Rumour mill suggests that Amaze facelift could be positioned on the same platform as City and Elevate to cut down on manufacturing costs. Validity of this speculation will be confirmed at launch.

Under the bonnet, we can expect new Honda Amaze facelift to be powered by the same 1.2L 4-cylinder NA Petrol engine as before. This is probably a good thing considering Maruti Suzuki Dzire just transitioned to a rather unimpressive 3-cylinder engine. Making Amaze facelift the only good-looking sub 4m sedan in Indian market with a smooth 4-cylinder engine.

