New Honda Amaze Launch Date 4th Dec – More Features Than Before

2025 Honda Amaze Set for December 4 Launch with Bold New Design and Enhanced Features

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) has announced the launch date for the all-new, third-generation Honda Amaze, set for December 4, 2024, with sales commencing soon after. The 2025 Amaze, a sub-4 meter sedan, takes on competitors like the Maruti Dzire, Hyundai Aura, and Tata Tigor with a striking new design and upgraded features.

Radical New Design

Honda has released an official design sketch showcasing a bold transformation in the Amaze’s look, making it sharper and edgier to appeal to modern tastes. The 2025 Amaze adopts a more aggressive stance with a muscular bonnet and prominent creases.

The signature LED DRLs have been repositioned above the headlights, which may feature rectangular projector elements with LEDs for both low and high beams. A redesigned front grille, possibly influenced by the latest global Accord, and C-shaped elements in the lower bumper enhance its dynamic presence. With these updates, the Amaze promises to stand out as a stylish option in the sub-4 meter sedan market.

Built on a Modified City Platform

The new Amaze is expected to be based on a modified version of the Honda City platform, which also underpins the Honda Elevate. This shared platform strategy aligns HCIL’s portfolio and enables more efficient production. Maintaining a compact wheelbase of 2,450mm, the Amaze will stay within the sub-4 meter segment, benefiting from the B-segment tax bracket.

Inside, the 2025 Amaze will see major upgrades inspired by the Honda Elevate, including a functional dashboard, a larger free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, and a semi-digital instrument cluster. A factory-fitted electric sunroof is a potential addition, although ADAS features, seen in the City and Elevate, have yet to be confirmed for the Amaze. Honda is likely to maintain affordability by sharing interior features with the Elevate.

Retaining the Peppy 1.2L Petrol Engine

With Honda phasing out diesel engines in India, the new Amaze will be powered exclusively by the 1.2-liter, 4-cylinder petrol engine from the current model. Known for its smooth and refined performance, this engine produces 90 hp and 110 Nm of torque, paired with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a CVT. This setup should make the Amaze one of the most refined choices in the segment, especially as the upcoming Maruti Dzire shifts to a 3-cylinder engine.

Safety remains a priority, with 6 airbags, 3-point ELR seatbelts, and seatbelt reminders for all five seats as standard across variants. This aligns with Honda’s commitment to premium safety features in its models. The 2025 Honda Amaze is expected to be priced higher than the current model, which ranges from Rs 7.3 lakh to Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).