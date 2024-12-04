New Honda Amaze Launch Price Rs 7.99 Lakh – Gets 1st-In-Segment ADAS

With the all-new Honda Amaze sedan, there is an update in design, comfort, elegance, features list and safety as it gets ADAS

After a long speculation and multiple spy shots, HCIL (Honda Cars India Limited) has finally launched an update to the Amaze sub 4m sedan. There is a radical change in Amaze’s design language and marks an evolutionary step in the sedan’s journey. With updated Amaze, Honda has firmly established its intent to continue its presence in this segment, despite soaring demand for SUVs.

New Honda Amaze Launch

Iconic car manufacturer, Honda, just took the veil off new Amaze sedan. This is the second major update to Amaze amidst multiple refreshes. In its latest avatar, Honda Amaze has transformed its looks and has established a far more premium appeal. It is bolder and has some road presence too.

Honda has priced new Amaze starting from Rs 7.99 lakh (Ex-sh). There are 3 trim levels on offer – V, VX and ZX trims. New Amaze is offered in 6 colours. There’s a Signature Package too, offering a multitude of accessories including TPMS and ventilated seat accessory. Production has commenced and test drives will start from today. These introductory prices will hold 45 days from today.

On the outside, we can see a brand-new fascia that has a muscular yet premium appeal. Honda has taken many inspirations from its premium Accord sedan sold globally. The grill is now larger with less chrome and this is the aspect that is giving a sporty edge to Amaze’s new design when compared to its predecessor.

The chrome strip is now found above this large grill and extends above the new headlights. Speaking of, these headlights are LEDs housed in sleeker projector units and lend a classy appeal. LED fog lights are present too, housed in a newly designed housing with interesting modern elements.

On the sides, we have a new design for 15-inch alloy wheels. Ground clearance has been increased to 172 mm. Apart from that, side profile remains more or less the same with one of the best 3-box silhouette implementations in this segment. At the rear, we have new tail lights that look very similar to the ones seen on Honda City sedan. New rear bumper looks better than it did on its predecessor.

Improved interiors

Main changes happened on the inside where new Honda Amaze got a redesigned dashboard. There’s a large free-standing 8-inch infotainment screen on the dashboard with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with a redesigned climate control panel. Steering wheel is now a lot more upmarket as it is shared with City.

Other notable additions include Paddle shifters, a wireless charging pad, keyless entry, remote engine start, Honda Connect telematics suite with 5 years of complementary service and others. Lighter interior shades also make cabin more airy, which lends a sense of space. The 7-inch TFT MID instrument cluster is notable too.

Rear seat experience has been improved with addition of rear AC vents with a PM 2.5 air filter. This was a much-needed feature given Indian climatic conditions. 416L boot is notable as it offers enough space for luggage of all occupants. Amaze gets 6 airbags as standard and a 1st-in-segment Honda Sensing ADAS suite, bringing advanced driver aids to the masses.

Under the bonnet, the same 1.2L 4-cylinder NA Petrol engine is found on new Honda Amaze. This engine is capable of generating 89 bhp and 110 Nm, mated to either a 5-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.