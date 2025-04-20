New Honda Amaze Road Test Review – Hoot Of The Segment!

If there was ever a sub-4m sedan that lived up to its name, it’s the Honda Amaze. After spending 500 km behind the wheel of the latest 3rd-gen version, we came away thoroughly impressed. The question isn’t whether the new Amaze has improved, but by how much.

Design That Turns Heads

The 3rd Gen Honda Amaze gets a major design revamp, making it look more premium than ever. The front end now features a large gloss-black grille with integrated LED DRLs, LED projector headlamps and LED fog lamps. The subtle chrome detailing across the grille and bumper strikes a good balance between sporty and elegant. The rear is equally stylish with new 3D LED tail-lamps, clearly drawing inspiration from the Honda City – and dare we say, a hint of BMW too.

The silhouette remains largely unchanged, which isn’t a bad thing. The three-box design continues to work well. The new alloy wheels and chrome door handles add a fresh touch, while functional elements like proximity-based smart entry on both doors, a shark fin antenna and LaneWatch camera bring in more premium appeal.

Cabin Experience – A Big Step Up

Inside, the new Amaze features a much-improved layout and finish. The dashboard now houses a free-standing 8-inch infotainment unit with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. AC vents have been reworked for a cleaner design, and elements like the steering wheel, climate controls and center console are shared with the Elevate and City, enhancing the premium feel.

Soft-touch door pads have been introduced (though the fabric texture could be more refined), and there’s a wireless charging pad up front. Rear passengers benefit from dedicated AC vents and a center armrest. However, adjustable rear headrests are still missing. The semi-digital instrument cluster is legible and well-designed, although we wish Honda used the screen real estate better, perhaps for map integration.

Features and Tech

The new Amaze packs in a decent set of features for the segment. Auto headlamps, cruise control, LaneWatch, wireless charging, rear AC vents, proximity-based keyless entry, and a smart MID screen are all present. What truly sets it apart is the inclusion of Honda Sensing, making it the only sub-4m sedan in India with active safety tech like ADAS — a big plus for tech-savvy buyers.

That said, a few misses do stand out. There’s no front center armrest, IRVM is manual, there’s no rain-sensing wiper, and no cooled glovebox – some of which rivals offer.

Performance & Driving Impressions

Under the hood, the 1.2L i-VTEC 4-cylinder petrol engine continues. It’s refined, rev-happy and free from the vibrations seen on 3-cylinder rivals. Mated to a 5-speed manual, the car delivers strong performance for its class. Gear shifts are slick, though slightly shorter throws would’ve been welcome. With 90 bhp and 110 Nm, the Amaze doesn’t feel underpowered at all. The engine loves to be revved and pairs well with the car’s lightweight nature.

On twisty hill roads and long highway stretches, Amaze impressed with its steering feel, body control and road manners. Suspension is slightly on the firmer side, but that gives it good stability in corners. It may not soak up broken roads as well, but it doesn’t crash harshly either. Brakes are adequate for the performance on tap.

Verdict

If you’re shopping for a sub-4m sedan, the Honda Amaze deserves to be high on your list. It’s the only one with a smooth 4-cylinder engine, active safety features, a premium cabin feel, and sporty dynamics. It’s well-suited for city use and weekend getaways alike.

That said, pricing is slightly on the higher side, with the V MT variant starting around Rs 8.1 lakh (ex-showroom). In comparison, rivals like the Tata Tigor, Hyundai Aura and Maruti Dzire start lower. Honda would benefit from introducing a lower base trim (say, an S variant) to attract more buyers.

Room for Improvement

– AC cooling could be more effective in summer

– Wireless charger drained battery in our test unit

– No front center armrest

– Instrument screen could show map/navigation info

– Fuel gauge visibility could be an issue depending on seating/steering position

– Fabric on door pads could be softer

– LaneWatch camera feed eats into infotainment display

– Rear headrests are still fixed

– No auto-dimming IRVM or cooled glovebox

Still, for those seeking a reliable, well-built, refined and feature-loaded compact sedan with a bit of driving flair, the new Honda Amaze delivers more than just its name — it genuinely amazes.