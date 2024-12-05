New Honda Amaze VS Maruti Dzire – Clash Of The Japanese Sub 4m Sedans

The new Honda Amaze is the only sub 4m sedan to offer ADAS, thus offering a tempting proposition for buyers with regard to safety

Despite the Indian automotive market gravitating towards vehicles marketed as an SUV, car makers are still betting big on sub 4m entry-level sedans. For Honda Cars India Ltd, the bet on Amaze is a lot bolder, considering Amaze is their best-selling vehicle in the domestic market, bringing volumes.

It has to go against rivals like Hyundai Aura, Tata Tigor and the newly launched Maruti Suzuki Dzire. It is very interesting to see how close two Japanese manufacturers in India has launched their sub 4m sedans in India. In this comparison, let’s take a look at how Amaze fares against Dzire in terms of features, specs, dimensions and pricing.

Honda Amaze VS Maruti Dzire

Price-wise, Maruti Suzuki has an advantage as it starts from Rs 6.79 lakh (Ex-sh). In comparison Amaze gets an introductory Rs 8 lakh base price, which will be increased after 45 days of launch. The mass production and economies of scale along with less expensive 3-cylinder engine has allowed Maruti to price Dzire aggressively.

Where dimensions are concerned, new Amaze is identical in length, 2mm narrower in width and 25mm shorter in height. But it blows punches back by offering a 20mm longer wheelbase and a larger 416L boot, 34L more than Dzire’s 382L. In their top-spec trims, both Amaze and Dzire come equipped with larger 15-inch alloy wheels.

Both sedans get 185-section tyres. Despite Dzire offering a taller 65 profile tyre than Amaze’s 60, ground clearance is more on Amaze at 172mm as opposed to Dzire’s 163mm. Amaze is also slightly heavier than Dzire where kerb weight is concerned.

Specs and Performance

While pricing is not Amaze’s strength, specs and performance are in its favour. We say this because new Amaze retains the iVTEC 1.2L 4-cylinder engine that is capable of delivering 88 bhp of peak power and 110 Nm of peak torque. Dzire’s new 3-cylinder engine is low on performance and is significantly more prone to vibrations and is not a thrilling package.

Even the gearbox choices with Amaze are a cut above as it offers a CVT automatic option with paddle shifters whereas Dzire offers a very sluggish AMT. Fuel efficiency numbers are higher with Dzire, but it has to be noted that Honda has a track record of under-quoting mileage figures and over-delivering in real world. Amaze lacks a factory CNG option, something that all of its rivals offer.

Features

Crash safety is an area where Honda promises big, thanks to the added ESC and 6 airbags. Dzire has proved its mettle by garnering 5 Stars in recent Global NCAP crash tests. The main advantage with Amaze is that it offers ADAS suite now, which is first in segment. Amaze offers bi-projector LED headlights and projector LED fog lights. Dzire’s LED lighting is based on reflectors.

Both vehicles get single-zone automatic climate control with rear AC vents. Amaze lacks a sunroof, which is a sensible choice. Amaze offers an 8-inch infotainment system, an inch smaller than Dzire’s. Both vehicles have wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Amaze strikes back with a better instrument cluster with a larger 7-inch TFT MID.

Where Dzire offers a 360-degree camera, Amaze only offers a LaneWatch camera on left ORVM. Amaze offers a headrest for centre passenger in 2nd row, but it still doesn’t get adjustable headrests on 2nd row unlike Dzire. Comparing these vehicles, it is very clear that there is more to like on Amaze than Dzire despite the pricing strategy.