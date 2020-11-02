New Honda Amaze, WRV Exclusive Edition Launched – Price Rs 7.96 L Onwards

As expected, the Honda Amaze and WR-V Exclusive Editions offer additional features and no mechanical changes whatsoever

The Honda Amaze and WR-V Exclusive Editions have been launched in India to take advantage of the festive season rush. Like any other festive-season special editions, the new variants offer a few extra goodies in a bid to enhance the appeal. This is the second special edition of the Amaze in as many months.

Honda Amaze Exclusive Edition

Based on the top-end VX trim, the Honda Amaze Exclusive Edition is available with petrol and diesel engine options. Transmission options include a standard MT and optional CVT.

The Exclusive Edition of the compact sedan distinguishes itself from the regular variant by means of chrome moulding for the windows, illuminated door sills and front foot well lights, chrome appliques for the fog lam enclosures and trunk lid, suede black upholstery and an arm rest.

The Amaze Exclusive Edition is priced at INR 7.96 lakh for petrol manual, INR 8.79 lakh for petrol CVT, INR 9.26 lakh for diesel manual and INR 9.99 lakh for diesel CVT variants. Prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Honda WR-V Exclusive Edition

The Jazz-based compact crossover also has its Exclusive Edition based on the top-end VX trim and is available with petrol and diesel engines in manual avatar. Just like its sedan sibling, the WR-V Exclusive Edition receives additional chrome accents (grille and fog lamp enclosures), suede black upholstery, illuminated door-sills and front foot well lights. The crossover also sports Exclusive Edition body graphics and an emblem.

The Honda WR-V Exclusive Edition petrol and diesel variants are priced at INR 9.70 lakh and INR 11 lakh respectively (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Specifications

Both Amaze and WR-V are powered by the same 1.2-liter i-VTEC naturally aspirated petrol engine which is tuned to deliver 90 hp and 110 Nm of torque. The diesel engine of choice is the familiar 1.5-liter i-DTEC turbocharged unit which puts out 100 hp and 200 Nm of torque. On board the Amaze CVT, the diesel motor is detuned to develop 80 hp and 160 Nm of torque.

HCIL October 2020 sales

Honda sold 10,836 units of passenger cars in India last month, registering a growth of 8.3% YoY. The automaker stated that demand pickup up pace during mid-October and is currently working on maximizing deliveries. Honda’s sales growth last month is in line with the industry’s general trend as Indian customers are out if full swing to embrace personal mobility after the COVID lockdown. The Japanese brand is placed eighth in the pecking order for the month of October 2020.