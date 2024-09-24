New Honda Beat Scooter Patented In India – 14 Inch Alloys, 60 Kmpl Mileage

With its sporty design and robust performance, Honda Beat has emerged as a popular option in Asian markets like Indonesia

Earlier this year in June, Honda had introduced the 2024 version of Beat scooter in Indonesia. And now, a design trademark has been filed for Honda Beat in India. Most of the features seen in the patent images are the same as that of Indonesian-spec 2024 Honda Beat.

Honda Beat Patented

Key features that immediately get one’s attention include the large 14-inch alloy wheels. While improving road presence, larger wheels are also better at tackling rough patches and ensuring smoother rides. In the Indonesian market, the 14-inch alloy wheels are shod with 80/90 front and 90/90 rear tubeless tyres.

As customers may have different needs, Honda offers the Beat Street model that comes with standard 12-inch alloy wheels. Beat Street has changes to the equipment list and also offers unique colour options and sportier graphics and decals.

As seen in the patent images, Honda Beat has a sharp front fender, layered front apron design for a maxi-scooter look, polygonal rear-view mirrors, a small visor and straight handlebar. Side panels have distinctive grooves and dual-tone shades, which help achieve a sporty profile. The stepped seat seems long and wide, ensuring comfortable rides for both the rider and pillion. Thick grab rails at the rear ensure that the pillion has a stable grip while negotiating busy city streets.

Honda Beat has a flat floorboard that can be used for various purposes. Other key highlights include all-LED lighting, open storage compartments at the front and a hook for bottles, groceries and other items. The brake lock lever prevents sudden jumps at the time of starting the scooter. It also comes handy when stopping the scooter on a slope or incline. Honda Beat has 12 litres of underseat storage, an easy-pull parking stand and a sporty exhaust cover.

Honda Beat tech features

Tech package includes a smart key system that eliminates the need to carry a physical key for locking the handlebar and starting the engine. This feature is available with the Beat Deluxe variant. Honda Beat has a 12 W USB charger and an anti-theft alarm security system. The scooter has a circular semi-digital instrument console that displays a range of information including an Eco indicator.

Honda Beat – Engine, specs

Powering Honda Beat is a 109.5 cc, SOHC engine that delivers 9 PS and 9.2 Nm. It has Honda’s advanced tech systems such as eSP, ACG Starter and idling-stop function. The scooter has a certified range of 60.6 km/L, which is pretty good for a 110cc scooter. Honda Beat has telescopic forks at front and a swing arm linked single shock absorber at the rear. Braking setup comprises a disc/drum combo. To improve braking efficiency, Honda Beat is equipped with a combi braking system.

With a seat height of just 742 mm, Honda Beat seems suitable for shorter riders. Weighing 88 kg, the scooter allows easy handling and agile manoeuvrability. Ground clearance is 148 mm, whereas fuel tank capacity is 4.2 litres. In the Indonesia market, Honda Beat is offered at a starting price of Rp. 18,430,000 (approx. INR 1.01 lakh). The Beat Street model is priced at Rp. 19,300,000 (INR 1.06 lakh). Honda Beat can be an option for the Indian market as well. However, Honda has not indicated any plans to introduce the Honda Beat in India.