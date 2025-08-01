New Honda CB125 Hornet Launch Price Rs 1.12 L – Shine 100 DX Rs 75k

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has launched two new motorcycles in its commuter and premium commuter portfolio – the CB125 Hornet and the Shine 100 DX. These two-wheelers aim to cater to both young urban riders and everyday commuters, offering a blend of sporty design, technology, and practicality.

The Honda CB125 Hornet has been introduced at a limited period introductory price of Rs 1,12,000, while the Shine 100 DX is priced at Rs 74,959 (ex-showroom Gurugram, Haryana). Bookings are now open both online and offline, with deliveries set to begin mid-August 2025 across the country.

Honda CB125 Hornet – Performance Meets Style

Designed for younger, style-conscious riders, the CB125 Hornet brings aggressive streetfighter styling with practical performance. Key highlights include:

– 123.94cc, fuel-injected, OBD2B engine producing 8.2 kW power and 11.2 Nm torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox

– 0-60 km/h in just 5.4 seconds – fastest in its segment

– Golden USD forks and 5-step adjustable rear mono-shock

– Twin LED headlamps, LED indicators, LED tail light

– 4.2-inch TFT display with Honda RoadSync for navigation, call/SMS alerts

– USB Type-C charger, side-stand engine inhibitor, 240mm front disc with ABS

– Available in 4 dual-tone colours, including Pearl Siren Blue + Lemon Ice Yellow

Honda Shine 100 DX – Premium Everyday Commuter

A refreshed version of Honda’s popular Shine 100, the Shine 100 DX brings added practicality and premium touches for the daily rider:

– 98.98cc eSP engine, fuel-injected and OBD2B compliant

– Produces 5.43 kW power and 8.04 Nm torque

– Equipped with telescopic forks, 5-step adjustable rear shocks, and CBS

– New digital LCD display showing mileage, distance-to-empty & service alerts

– Long seat, all-black engine, chrome muffler guard, and updated body graphics

– Available in 4 colours, including Geny Grey Metallic and Imperial Red Metallic

Booking and Availability

Both motorcycles are now available for booking through Honda’s official website or through authorized Honda dealerships across India. Deliveries will begin in a phased manner from mid-August 2025.