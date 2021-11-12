New Honda CB150X 150cc Adventure Motorcycle Makes Global Debut

While styling is similar to CB200X, the new Honda CB150X gets a more sophisticated powertrain and a higher 181mm ground clearance

A number of interesting models have been presented at the ongoing 2021 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS). One of them is the Honda CB150X which has now been officially launched in Indonesia. It has become the first 150cc adventure tourer from Honda.

CB150X beats the India-made Honda CB200X to become the smallest motorcycle in the CBX lineup of the Japanese brand. Just like CB200X, the new CB150X is based on its naked streetfighter counterpart, in this case, it is CB150R Streetfire. The CB150X is more of a tourer bike in a clothed avatar with a semi-faired body upfront.

New Honda CB150X – Design

Like CB200X, the CB150X is an ADV bike on paper with no mechanical credentials to support any off-roading abilities. It flaunts the same design language of the X line of ADVs from the Japanese bikemaker. Therefore, it gets a signature ADV-style front beak along with a sculpted fuel tank with long shrouds and a short windscreen. Honda has even provided CB150X with a bash plate to protect the engine bay.

Unlike CB200X, the tank shrouds in CB150X are functional which protect the bike’s radiator from any debris. The motorcycle offers an upright seating posture with a turned in straight line handlebar and centre-set footpegs which should result in comfortable riding ergonomics, thus embracing its touring DNA. Other styling highlights include a tall windscreen, a single-piece saddle, a raked-up tail section, an upswept side-on exhaust and a beefy fuel tank.

Mechanical Specifications

Honda hasn’t yet revealed the exact specs of CB150X but it is expected to borrow the 149cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine from CB150R. This motor is capable of delivering an output of 16.5 bhp at 9000rpm and 13.8Nm of peak torque at 7000rpm. The engine paired with a 6-speed gearbox should return identical engine output as the CBR150R mentioned above.

However, tuning of this power plant might be tweaked slightly in order to suit its touring abilities. CB200X sits on a familiar diamond-type frame suspended onto 37mm Showa USD forks at front with 150mm of travel, and a mono-shock at rear. Braking hardware comprises single disc brakes at both ends complemented by ABS.

Further, CB150X gets a ground clearance of 181mm, which is 14mm more than the CB200X. That said, the saddle of the former is more accessible at 805m in comparison to the seat height of 817mm in CB200X. The same 17-inch multi-spoke alloys seen in CB150R have been employed on the baby adventure tourer. Take a detailed look at the first look, credit to Autonetmagz.

Price

In Indonesia, CB150X has been priced at RP 32 million (approx. INR 1.67 lakh) and goes up to Rs 35 million (approx. INR 1.83 lakh). This makes it Rs 21,000 dearer than the India-spec CB200X. Therefore, Honda is unlikely to bring this motorcycle to India shores anytime soon.