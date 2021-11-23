New Honda CB150X Vs CB200X – ADV Motorcycles Compared

Priced at IDR 32 million (around Rs 1.67 lakh), Honda CB150X is more expensive than the India-spec CB200X which is offered at Rs 1.44 lakh (ex-showroom)

Honda recently added a new adventure tourer to its lineup which will serve as the entry-level model to the CBX range. The new CB150X beats CB200X to become the smallest adventure tourer by the Japanese brand. This bike made its maiden appearance recently at the ongoing 2021 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS).

Like the India-spec CB200X, the Indonesia-spec CB150X is more of a road-biased tourer than a full-fledged adventure bike. Both these bikes draw parallels to each other in a lot of ways. Let us look at some of them to distinguish these motorcycles apart.

Honda CB150X Vs CB200X – Design

Both CB200X and CB150X are clothed versions of their respective naked counterparts- Hornet 2.0 and CB150R and flaunt a similar design philosophy of Honda’s CBX range. However, there are subtle variations that sets them apart. For starters, the front beak in CB150X is more pronounced than the one in CB200X, in addition to a taller windscreen in the former.

Side panels on CB200X look sportier than CB150X. While both motorcycles feature beefy fuel tank extensions, the ones in CB150X look slightly more premium thanks to a brushed metal-like finish. Another major anomaly is that CB150X carries a much larger engine bash plate with a metallic finish in comparison to the smaller non-metallic unit in CB200X.

Exhaust canister in CB200X is more stubby than the full-sized upswept unit in CB150X. This also helps the latter in water wading capabilities. Further, CB150X gets a ground clearance of 181mm, which is 14mm more than the CB200X. That said, the saddle of the former is more accessible at 805m in comparison to the seat height of 817mm in CB200X.

Hardware Specs

Both CB150X and CB200X are underpinned by a diamond-type frame. Suspension duties in CB150X are carried out by 37mm Showa inverted front forks with 150mm travel and a Pro-Link rear mono-shock. In CB200X, suspension setup comprises USD front forks and a rear mono-shock, although it might offer a little less travel than the setup offered in CB150X.

Braking duties are handled by disc brakes at both ends in both motorcycles. Further, both ADVs ride on 17-inch alloy wheels which are of similar design. However, the ones rolling under CB200X are shod with slightly fatter 110-section front and 140-section tyres instead of 100-section front and 130-section rubber in CB150X. A 12-litre tank capacity ensures fuel supply in each motorcycle.

Features & Engine Specs

In terms of features, both CB150X and CB200X get all-LED lighting and a fully-digital LCD instrument console. Unfortunately, neither of them offers any kind of connectivity options but the one in CB150X offers more information and readouts than CB200X.

The most critical difference lies at the heart of both these motorcycles. CB150X is powered by a 149.16cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine derived from CB150R. Although Honda hasn’t revealed exact engine output in the ADV, in the naked streetfighter, this motor kicks out 16.5 bhp at 9,000rpm and a peak torque of 13.8 Nm at 7,000rpm. This unit is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

On the other hand, CB200X is powered by a 184.4cc fuel-injected single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. This unit pushes out 17 bhp at 8500rpm and 16.1Nm of peak torque at 6000rpm.