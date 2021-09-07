New Honda CB200X First Batch Owners Take Delivery

Honda CB200X comes in with superior technology and dynamic performance setting a trend in the 180-200cc segment

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India recently launched the new CB200X adventure tourer. Priced at Rs 1.44 lakhs, this new CB200X is the affordable adventure Honda motorcycle which will rival the likes of Hero XPulse 200. Deliveries of the motorcycle have now started in select cities.

Presented in three colours of Pearl Nightstar Black, Matte Selene Silver Metallic and Sports Red, the Honda CB200X, true to its adventurous stance, borrows inspiration from Honda CB500X with a taller windscreen, knuckle guards and bash plate.

Features and Equipment

Honda CB200X boasts of a sporty and muscular design and carries efficient riding ergonomics. It offers the rider an upright riding position with raised and swaged handle bars, a comfortable split step seat and visor that not only protects the rider but also enhances aerodynamics and reduces wind resistance.

At 810mm, seat height is the same as that seen on the Hornet 2.0. Knuckle guards with integrated LED blinkers, an LED headlamp unit and alloy wheels are fitted with special tread pattern tyres measuring 110mm front and 140mm rear. In terms of dimensions, the Honda CB200X stands 2,035mm in length, 843mm in width and 1,248mm in height with kerb weight of 1,248mm, ground clearance of 167mm and fuel tank capacity of 12 liters. Watch the first owner of new Honda CB200X taking delivery in the video below by JS Xtreme.

The CB200X also gets a blue backlit LCD instrument cluster, also borrowed from the Hornet 2.0 display information on gear position, digital clock and service due indicator. It is however, devoid of Bluetooth connectivity and navigation, a feature which is vital in today’s age and which is available on its rivals.

Engine, Braking and Suspension

The new Honda CB2000X gets its power via the same engine that powers the Hornet 2.0. This 184.4 cc, single cylinder, BSVI, PGM-FI engine is rated at 17.23 hp power at 8,500 rpm and 16.1 Nm torque at 6,000rpm. The engine is paired to a 5 speed gearbox.

Based on a diamond-type steel frame, the CB00X gets golden upside down forks in the front, 276mm disc in the front and a 220mm disc at the rear with ABS and monoshock at the rear offer better handling and comfort over long distance rides. Engine start switch offers convenience during shorter stops while hazard switch is ideal for both emergency stops and lower visibility conditions.

Honda is offering a special 6 year warranty package on the CB200X which includes 3 years standard and 3 years optional extended warranty. The Honda CB200X is on sale via the company’s regular dealerships and not through the BigWing dealerships.

In our market, Honda CB200X will primarily take on Hero XPulse 200 while it will also compete with Royal Enfield Himalayan and KTM 250 Adventure. At Rs 1.44 lakhs, the Honda CB200X is more expensive as compared to the Hero XPulse 200 (Rs 1.20 lakhs) but cheaper than the RE Himalayan priced at Rs 2.05-2.13 lakh.