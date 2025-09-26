New Honda CB350C Special Edition Launch Price Rs 2.01 Lakh

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has expanded its mid-size motorcycle portfolio with the launch of the all-new CB350C Special Edition. Bookings are now open, and deliveries will begin from the first week of October 2025 through the company’s BigWing premium dealerships. Priced at Rs 2,01,900 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru), the new Special Edition aims to offer a refreshed take on Honda’s retro-classic 350cc lineup.

Positioning and Identity

With this launch, Honda has rebranded the CB350 as the CB350C, strengthening its identity among classic motorcycle enthusiasts. The motorcycle gets a new CB350C badge and a dedicated Special Edition sticker on the fuel tank, creating a distinct identity within the segment.

The CB350C Special Edition features new striped graphics across the tank, front and rear fenders, enhancing its premium and bold appeal. Additional touches such as a chrome rear grab rail and a choice of black or brown seats further elevate the motorcycle’s retro-inspired design. It will be offered in two colour options – Rebel Red Metallic and Matt Dune Brown.

The motorcycle continues to combine classic styling with modern features. It gets a digital-analogue instrument cluster with Honda Smartphone Voice Control System (HSVCS) for navigation and notifications, along with an assist & slipper clutch, Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) and dual-channel ABS.

Engine and Performance

Power comes from a 348.36cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, BSVI OBD2B E20-compliant PGM-FI engine that delivers 15.5 kW at 5,500 rpm and 29.5 Nm of torque at 3,000 rpm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The tuning remains focused on offering smooth power delivery for both city and highway riding. The Honda CB350C Special Edition will be available nationwide at BigWing outlets starting early October. Bookings are already open online via the official Honda 2Wheelers India website and across dealerships.

Mr. Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “The CB legacy has always represented timeless design, refined performance, and strong emotional connect with riders across generations. With the introduction of the new CB350C Special Edition, we are not only strengthening our mid-size motorcycle portfolio but also creating a fresh identity that resonates with today’s classic customers. We are confident that this new avatar will further elevate the pride of ownership for our customers.”

Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “We are excited to introduce the all-new CB350C Special Edition for those who take the Bold Move and seek a perfect blend of tradition & modernity. This motorcycle marks a significant milestone in our premium motorcycle strategy. It is designed to reflect the aspirations of riders who value exclusivity, style, and Honda’s unmatched reliability. With its refreshed design elements, including new graphics and special edition branding, the CB350C Special Edition offers a distinctive road presence. We are delighted to bring this motorcycle to our BigWing network and are confident that it will attract new-age customers across India.”