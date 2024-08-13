New Honda CGX 150 (Baby CB350) Debuts – 12 HP, 100 Kmph Top Speed

After launch in China, the Honda CGX 150 will also be considered for multiple international markets

Ahead of its expected official unveiling next month in September, some images of the Honda CGX 150 have been presented online. The retro bike will be manufactured at Wuyang-Honda in China. A total of three variants of Honda CGX 150 will be available for sale.

Honda CGX 150 – Engine, specs

Upcoming Honda CGX 150 is based on the smaller sibling, the classic Wuyang Honda CG 125. Although Honda CGX 150 uses a higher capacity 149cc engine, the engine architecture is the same as the smaller 125cc engine.

The air-cooled, four-stroke, single-cylinder unit generates 12 hp. The bike is expected to be offered with a 5-speed gearbox. Top-speed could be around 98 km/H. It is possible that Honda may also introduce a 125cc model of the CGX at a later date.

Honda CGX 150 utilizes 17-inch wire spoke wheels at both ends, shod with dual-purpose knobby tyres. The front and rear tyres measure 90/90-17 and 110/80-17, respectively. Both ends have disc brakes and front ABS is offered as standard.

Suspension setup comprises telescopic forks at front and dual-rear shock absorbers. The bike has a slightly upswept exhaust, which indicates its mild off-roading capabilities. Weighing just 128 kg, Honda CGX 150 can deliver agile performance across varied ride environments. The lightweight profile also makes the bike suitable for beginners.

Honda CGX 150 – Styling and features

Similarities with the CB350 are quite apparent. Honda CGX 150 has a circular headlamp, circular rear-view mirrors, fork gaiters, curvy fuel tank and minimal body panelling.

The cafe racer variant has an exotic design with bar-end dual-tone mirrors, frame in red shade and a rider only seat with a hump at the rear. The fuel tank utilizes a vibrant mix of Honda’s signature blue, white and red colours. The seat is dual-tone and the rear suspension springs are painted red.

Other two models get a proper seat and standard grab rails. One of these is a grey-black model, whereas the other utilizes an all-black theme. The latter can be seen with some official accessories such as a visor and side bags.

Honda CGX 150 – Launch date, pricing

It is expected that Honda CGX 150 will make its debut in China in September 2024. Launch is scheduled in the spring of 2025 in China. Honda CGX 150 could be offered at a starting price of approximately 10,000 yuan (Rs 1.17 lakh). After the 150cc model, Honda could introduce a smaller 125cc bike based on the same format. Export potential will be evaluated across various international markets.

Manufacturing will commence at the Wuyang-Honda facility. A joint venture between Honda Motor Co., Ltd. and Guangzhou Motors Group Company, Wuyang-Honda has been functional since 1992. At the Wuyang-Honda facility in China, around 20 million two-wheelers have been produced till date.

Will Honda CGX 150 launch in India?

As the CB350 has emerged as a popular choice, a smaller 150cc retro bike seems to have potential. But it is unlikely to be launched here anytime soon.