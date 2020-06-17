New Honda City 5th Gen Official Details – Engine, Specs, Mileage, Features

New gen Honda City is expected to be launched in India later this month

Honda Cars India had planned the launch of new gen City in March 2020. But due to the nation-wide lockdown, the launch could not take place. Now, about 3 months later, Honda is getting ready to launch the new gen City sedan in India. Today, they revealed the official details of the upcoming City.

All New 5th Generation Honda City is ready for launch in July 2020. It stays true to its design continuity aided with its lights design and sharp shoulder line. The character line runs right from the headlamp all the way to the tail lamp giving the hood a seemingly longer look.

Dimensions stand at 4549 mm length, 1748 mm width, 1489 mm height, and 2600 mm wheelbase. A thick long nose enhances strength and presence up front is a chrome front grille, an element of Honda’s top-class sedans. Daytime Running Light are integrated with the wing face for a discerning front face. Light setup includes LED Headlamps with 9 LED Array Inline Shell, integrated LED DRL and L Shaped LED Turn Signal in the front. In the rear are Z Shaped 3D Wrap-around LED tail lamps with LED side marker lamps.

New City features 16-inch Diamond cut alloy wheel design with two tone Shark Gray paint. Interior colour, material and finish is a contrast of beige and black that works to create a clutter free and spacious environment. A horizontal and linear instrument panel design adds to aesthetics and functionality. Driving visibility reduce stress and makes for a safe drive. The dashboard comes together with real stitch soft pad and woody garnish.

Interiors feature a 20.3 cm Advanced Touchscreen display audio; Click-Feel AC dial with Red/ Blue Illumination, leather steering wheel and shift lever, soft interior ambient lighting in front footwell, and map lamp with LED interior room lamps. The 17.7 cm HD Full Colour TFT Meter displays multi-function driver info like Trip meter, Real-time fuel efficiency, Digital speed, and an innovative G-meter.

New Honda City 5th Gen – Engine Specs, Mileage

5th gen Honda City sits plush in leather upholstery, contemporary seat design, centre armrests, door trims with soft pad, rear AC ventilation with improved air flow, and rear sun shade. It is going to be the first Honda car in India with Connected Car Features and Alexa remote capability.

It’s SO-KAI (INVIGORATING) cockpit design is a culmination of enhanced visibility and blind spot reduction (door mirrors mounted on door skin), front hood visibility well suited in Indian driving chaos, improved rear visibility thanks to a redesigned parcel tray and lower trunk lid, dynamic visibility by horizontal dashboard design, improved rear seat shoulder room, and great knee room and legroom for comfort. Trunk capacity is pegged at 506L.

It’s smart design idea includes storage spaces, smartphone tray in centre panel, cup holders in centre console, rear arm rest and 1L bottle holders in door pockets, and sub-pockets for smartphones in front seat back pockets. Below are the detailed features of new gen Honda City;

New Honda City 5th Gen – Safety Features

– ASEAN N-CAP 5-star safety rating equivalent

– Advanced Compatibility Engineering™ (ACE™) Body

– Ultra High Tensile Strength Steel Frame with use of Super High Formability 980 MPa grade steel.

– 6 Airbags System – Dual Front i-SRS^ airbags, Front seat i-Side^ airbags and Side curtain airbags

– Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) with Agile Handling Assist (AHA^)

– Hill Start Assist (HSA)

– Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

– Honda LaneWatch™ Camera

– Tire Pressure Monitoring System – Deflation Warning System)

– Emergency Stop Signal

– All 5 seats 3-point Emergency Locking Retractor (ELR) Seatbelts and Head Restraints

– Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD) and Brake Assist (BA)

– ISOFIX compatible Rear Side Seats with Lower Anchorages & Top Tether

– Multi-angle Rear Camera

– Variable Intermittent Wiper with Headlight Integration

– Pedestrian Injury Mitigation Technology

– Neck-impact injury mitigating Front Seat Head Restraints

^ First-in-Segment

New Honda City 5th Gen – Advanced Features

– 20.3 cm (8 inches) Advanced Touchscreen Display Audio

– Seamless Smartphone Connectivity with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Weblink^

– 17.7 cm (7 inches) HD Full Color TFT Meter^ with Multi-Function Driver Information Interface and G Meter^

– One-Touch Electric Sunroof

– Automatic Headlight Control with Light Sensor, Follow-Me-Home / Lead-Me-To-Car Headlamps with Auto Off Timer

– Auto Dimming Inside Rear View Mirror

– All 4 Power Windows Auto Up/Down with Pinch Guard

– Seat-back Pockets with Smartphone Sub-Pockets^

– Steering Mounted Commander Scroll Switch^

– Steering Mounted Paddle Shifters for CVT

– Rear Sunshade

– Ambient Lighting and LED Interior Lamps

– Advanced Smart Key System

– Engine One-Push Start/ Stop

– Touch Sensor Based Smart Keyless Access Entry

– Smart Electrical Trunk Lock with Keyless Release

– Walkaway Auto Lock^

– Remote Engine Start

– All Auto Power Windows and Sunroof^ Keyless Operation

^ First-in-Segment