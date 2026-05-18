New Honda City Facelift Arrives At Dealer Showroom Before Launch

Honda Cars India Ltd aims to increase its offensive across segments in the Indian market. The company even announced one new sub 4m SUV and one mid-size SUV launch by 2028. In the meantime, Honda is giving the City sedan a mid-life facelift. Testing has commenced and there have been multiple test mule sightings.

Latest spy shots by Atharv Aryan show the front and rear design of upcoming City facelift. We can see lighting signatures in these shots too. Also, these spy shots confirm that City facelift has been reaching showrooms ahead of its May 22nd launch. Let’s take a closer look at these design revisions.

City Facelift Arrives At Dealer

Ahead of a formal launch, Honda City facelift units have been reaching dealerships, as confirmed by the latest shots. These spy shots look like they were taken during evening time and hence we can see the new lighting signature. LED DRLs are integrated into the headlight assembly, which are still positioned conventionally.

Speaking of headlights, they look like they get projectors and then LED DRLs on top. These DRLs are connected with a centre light bar, neatly hidden in its revised grille. Bumper is redesigned as well and looks much sportier now. These spy shots looked like they did not have any fog lights on them. In the center is front camera.

At the sides, we can see that City’s silhouette has been carried over, which is not a bad thing as 5th Gen City has always been a classy and desirable product. Wheels, on the other hand, are new and they are done up in a Black shade which adds a touch of sportiness to the equation. 16-inch size is likely to continue, though.

This is the first time we can see rear design of Honda City facelift. For starters, tail lights appear to be carried over, but could get a smoked effect to further accentuate City’s sporty aesthetics. There is a more pronounced spoiler too, which does not look like it is stuck on. C-shaped elements in current City’s bumper are replaced with a sportier design.

Interiors & Powertrains

On the inside, 2026 Honda City facelift is likely to get a new infotainment screen, which is larger than the current 8-inch unit. This screen sticks out from the dashboard, suggesting a squarish or portrait-style unit. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are likely too with premium audio system.

Same steering wheel, Black and Beige colour theme on dashboard and door trims, ambient lighting and Beige seat upholstery can be seen in spy shots too. Honda is likely to retain the same 1.5L 4-cylinder NA Petrol engine with 6-speed MT or CVT gearbox options along with a strong hybrid system (City e:HEV) with up to 27.1 km/l fuel efficiency.

The updated sedan will get a 360-degree camera system, confirmed by the dedicated camera button spotted near the steering wheel inside the cabin. Ventilated front seats are also expected to be offered, adding to the premium appeal of the City.













Source 1, Source 2