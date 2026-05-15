New Honda City Facelift Rendered In 7 Colours

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) is currently working on multiple upcoming models to launch in the domestic market and also to export to global markets. The company has announced a new sub 4m SUV along with a new mid-size SUV for Indian market to be launched by the calendar year 2028.

In the meantime, Honda Cars India is gearing up to launch a facelift for City sedan to keep the current model fresh and appealing. First-ever undisguised test mule has been leaked ahead of its formal launch, revealing its design and aesthetics. AI generated renders based on these spy shots have now surfaced. Let’s take a closer look.

Honda City Facelift Rendered

Ahead of its formal launch, new Honda City facelift spy shots has revealed its front fascia design, showing how this C+ Segment sedan will look like at launch. Design seems to be inspired from other global Honda models like Prelude sportscar and Accord D Segment sedan for a sportier and more modern aesthetic over current model.

Speaking of current model, it looks more contemporary and executive, in comparison to the new fascia seen with the facelift. Headlights on facelift model have gotten sleeker still and are now pointy towards the middle. There are no chrome highlights with City facelift anymore and the honeycomb grille seems to have an angle, this time around.

Below the headlights, we can see a black housing where City facelift’s fog lights could be positioned. This element is engulfed by body coloured bumper, but a thin line breaks the flow and extends into the lower grille. If you look at the lower bumper area, thin black lines break the flow of its lip again and same can be seen in these renders too.

New alloy wheels could go up till 17-inches or stick with 16-inches. There might be a new design for rear tail lights along with a sportier rear bumper, to spruce up the design from the rear. The same 1.5L NA Petrol engine along with a strong hybrid setup based on this engine is expected to be carried over.

These renders are done up in 7 colours inspired from the current palette. These colours include Radiant Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Obsidian Blue Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Meteoroid Grey Metallic, Golden Brown Metallic and then the Crystal Black Pearl. Just like the current model, White will probably be the most accepted colour.

Features Upgrade!

Along with the facelift, Honda is expected to give the new 2026 City sedan a host of features and creature comforts not offered before. These include 360-degree camera as standard fitment, a larger infotainment screen, larger panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, multi-zone climate control and more. Launch is set to open on May 22nd, 2026.









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