New Honda City Hybrid Brochure – Mileage 26.5 Kmpl, Bookings Open

Honda City e:HEV Hybrid can run on Pure EV mode for a limited range while the battery draws charge from the IC engine

Honda Car India has officially revealed the new City hybrid, called City e:HEV. City Hybrid has become the first mass-market car in India to feature a true hybrid powertrain (if Toyota Camry Hybrid is excluded from this space).

The Japanese automaker is offering two variants of City Hybrid- V and ZX, both sitting on top of the standard range of City. From today, bookings of City Hybrid have opened across all dealerships. Launch will take place in May 2022. Deliveries will also start from next month.

City Hybrid made its global debut in Thailand back in November 2020. Visually, City Hybrid is identical to its standard variants barring an e:HEV badging pasted on its tailgate at rear. Moreover, the India-spec City Hybrid is not offered with sporty highlights of a top-spec RS trim as in the case with other international markets. More than aesthetic updates, City Hybrid features major upgrades under its hood.

Honda City Hybrid Brochure

Powering City e:HEV is Honda’s i-MMD (Intelligent Multi-Mode Drive) hybrid powertrain that draws power from the combination of a petrol engine and two electric motors. In this setup the gasoline engine works in tandem with two electric motors- one is integrated within the petrol motor and acts as a starter-generator, while the other drives the front wheels via a single, fixed-ratio gearbox.

The hybrid powertrain features a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated Atkinson cycle petrol motor which pushes out 98 bhp and 127 Nm of peak torque. The independent electric motor draws energy from a Lithium-ion battery pack housed in the car’s boot. The resultant output of this powertrain stands at 109 bhp and 253 Nm of peak torque. Take a look at the first look walkaround video of new City hybrid for India below – detailing both exteriors as well as interiors.

Upgraded Fuel Economy

This hybrid powertrain should return a 40 percent higher ARAI certified fuel economy of 26.5 kmpl. City e:HEV is offered with an eCVT automatic gearbox with a shift by wire technology which is capable of running the car in pure EV mode at slow speeds by itself. There are three drive modes to choose from namely EV mode, Hybrid mode and Engine mode.

While exterior dimensions remain identical, City Hybrid will be 110 kilos heavier than its standard petrol counterparts at 1,655kg. Boot space has also been reduced by 90 litres to 410 litres thanks to housing of the battery pack. With more weight and 70 percent more torque on offer, City e:HEV comes with disc brakes on all four wheels.

Features on offer

City Hybrid is loaded with all creature comforts available in the top-spec variant of the standard City including an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a semi-digital instrument cluster with a 7-inch TFT display, connected car technology, Google Voice Assistant, Amazon Alexa remote compatibility, all-LED illumination and ambient lighting to name a few.

Apart from these, City Hybrid has also been loaded with modern gizmos like an electronic parking brake, lane watch camera and engine braking regeneration. Top-spec City e:HEV ZX also comes with Sensing technology which is the brand’s lingo for Advanced Driver’s Assistance System (ADAS). The ADAS suite comprises safety features like lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, auto high beam and more.