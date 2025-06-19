New Honda City Sporty Edition Teased – Launch Likely Soon

Honda Cars India has been launching new editions of its vehicles to boost sales in the recent past. We have seen this with Elevate and City. More Elevate than City. That could change soon as Honda has just teased a new special edition version of the City sedan on their social media handles. Let’s take a look at what’s what.

New Honda City Special Edition

To boost sales, Honda seems to be launching a special edition of City sedan in India. Currently, Honda City starts from Rs 12.38 lakh (Ex-sh) for the base SV Petrol MT variant and goes till Rs 16.65 lakh (Ex-sh) for ZX Petrol CVT. In February 2025, Honda launched City Apex Edition in India and is likely to do something similar again.

On their social media handles, Honda Cars India teased a new special edition version of City. The caption read “Fasten your seatbelts and gear up for a sportier life. Stay Tuned!”. Honda did not reveal any further information even with its hashtags. One can imagine a City Sports Edition that will be positioned on the top-spec ZX trim level.

This is likely to be a special edition with just cosmetic upgrades to make it look a little sportier than it currently does. There could be a few sporty elements on the outside to enhance its sporty element. Some black trims on front and rear bumper, black ORVMs and probably even a black lip spoiler.

What to expect?

Black wheels may be in the mix too or there could be new wheel design altogether. On the inside, we can expect sporty red elements on dashboard, seat upholstery, centre console and other elements. We can expect red stitching on steering wheel and gear selector and seat upholstery.

Powering this vehicle will be the same 1.5L naturally aspirated 4-cylinder petrol engine with V-TEC variable valve timing. This engine is capable of generating 120 PS of peak power and 145 Nm of peak torque, mated to either a 5-speed manual or CVT. The same state of tune and performance bracket is likely with this upcoming Honda City special edition.

City has been among the definitive sedans in the Indian market with an exceptional brand recall among enthusiasts. Currently, City is in its 5th Generation avatar in India and it rivals other C+ segment sedans like Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia and Hyundai Verna. It has to be noted that it was City that grew out of the C segment sedan size bracket in India first.