New Honda City V Variant Reach Showrooms – 2nd Base, ADAS, VFM Trim

Honda Cars India Ltd has just launched the facelifted version of 5th Gen City sedan in the country. City has been one of the most iconic sedans in the country and enjoys a cult following. The launch price of City sedan ranges between Rs 12 lakh and Rs 21 lakh (Ex-sh). Units have started to arrive at showrooms even before the launch.

In a recent video by Adi Zone, we can see new City V MT variant, which is the 2nd base variant in the trim lineup. It is the most affordable variant with Level-2 ADAS and is priced at Rs 13.3 lakh (Ex-sh). Let’s dive deep into the City V MT variant and see if it could be the most VFM variant or not.

New Honda City V Variant

City sedan has just been updated with a thorough exterior and interior makeover. Even with the 2nd base V MT variant, we get most of what the top-spec variant gets. For starters, V MT variant gets LED projector headlights along with LED DRLs that double up as turn indicators. The connected LED bar in top variant is replaced with chrome strip in V MT.

From the sides, we can see V trim gets smaller 15-inch wheels, but they are still alloys and not steelies. Also, they get a dark finish and we can see request sensors on both front doors and LED turn indicators on powered ORVMs. At the rear, we see the same LED tail lights housed in a clear case assembly with a smoked effect.

On the inside, new Honda City V MT variant gets a smaller 8-inch infotainment screen along with automatic climate control panel below it. We can see both Type-A ports for front occupants along with a 12V socket. Rear occupants get two Type-C ports, though. Wireless charging pad is missing here and the same 6-speed manual gear shifter is offered with V MT.

Steering is also the same and IRVM is manually dimmable. Front occupants get adjustable headrests and a centre armrest. While top variants get a sunroof, 360-degree camera, Lane Watch camera, V MT variant only gets a reversing camera. Rear seat occupants do not get adjustable headrests, but a centre armrest and rear AC vents are provided.

Equipment and Powertrains

The instrument cluster in new Honda City V variant consists of two analog dials with a small MID in the middle and Honda Sensing ADAS suite is full-fledged. Boot space is 506L even with V MT variant. 6 airbags, rear defogger and TPMS (deflation warning) is standard with City facelift. CVT variant of V trim brings added features like paddle shifters and remote engine start.

Speaking of engine, new Honda City V trim only gets the 1.5L NA Petrol 4-cylinder engine option, which is capable of 119 bhp and 145 Nm, mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 7-step CVT. Strong Hybrid engine is only offered with top-spec ZX+ trim.





























