New Honda Civic Debuts With 12 Speaker Bose System – 8 Colours

All new Honda Civic has made its official debut – It is not going to be launched in India

After revealing the exterior of the 2022 Civic via a single photo, Honda has now shared detailed photos of the sedan’s exteriors as well as interiors. Honda has employed its renowned, ‘Man Maximum/Machine Minimum’ design philosophy for the overall design of the 2022 Civic.

Additionally, Honda’s designers have tried to bring back the proportions and looks of the classic old Civic and hence have tried to minimize upon quirky edges and instead have chosen a more mature and clean design.

Interior’s Highlights

While most new generation cars boast of large touchscreens all across the cabin, Honda has instead planned to bring in a bit of a retro look without compromising on the feature list. The sedan gets a 10.2 inch all digital instrument panel and a 7 inch touchscreen infotainment unit as standard.

For those who prefer larger screens, a 9-inch infotainment unit will also be available as an option. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay will be available as standard and the Touring trim will also get wireless charging. Additionally, to add to the premium quotient, Honda has paired up with Bose to provide a 12-speaker sound system as well.

Honda has brought in physical controls for the HVAC unit and even a volume knob for the sound system. This move is relatively against the current tide, where most automakers are focusing on bringing in all-digital central touchscreens for essential controls.

The dashboard has been given a clean, simple and uncluttered design, with its highlight being the honeycomb mesh structure, which runs across the length of the dash. Honda has cleverly camouflaged the air-con vents in the same structure, which helps the overall design to look seamless.

Powertrain

Civic will be sold in international markets with 2 engine options, both of which will be petrol. These would include a 1.5 litre turbocharged 180 hp unit and a 2 litre naturally aspirated 158 hp petrol guzzler. A CVT gearbox, which as per Honda has been further improved, will be offered as standard.

Honda will be retailing the Civic in 8 different colour options, out of which 3 are completely new, namely, Sonic Gray Pearl, Meteorite Gray Metallic and a Civic-exclusive Morning Mist Blue Metallic.

Civic’s Indian Prospects

Considering the present condition of the Indian automotive market and where Honda is placed, it is almost unlikely that this new generation Civic would come to India. The previous model too had to be discontinued abruptly by the Japanese automaker, due to overall slowing sales and its desire to improve upon cost efficiencies.