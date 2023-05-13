2024 Honda Compact Electric SUV Debuts – 412 Km Range, 15 Inch Touchscreen

While official launch timeline is not available, 2024 Honda e:Ny1 EV is expected to debut in Europe in coming months

Honda has been rather late in EV segment. However, recent plans show that the Japanese carmaker has stepped up focus to boost its electric portfolio in international markets. But in India, Honda continues to focus on ICE-based and hybrid cars.

Honda’s brand-new electric SUV for European market is e:Ny1 compact SUV. It was earlier showcased as e:Ny1 Prototype, which in turn is similar to e:NS1 and e:NP1 twins available in Chinese market. Honda e:Ny1 seems familiar, as the SUV is essentially an electric version of HR-V.

2024 Honda e:Ny1 electric compact SUV details

Although it looks like HR-V, Honda has stated that its new e:Ny1 electric SUV is based on an entirely new e:N Architecture F. It has some unique characteristics, designed to improve drive dynamics. One of the key highlights is a front-drive platform.

The e:N Architecture F has three primary USPs – low centre of gravity, a dedicated high rigidity body structure and intelligently designed under-floor aerodynamics. All these features will ensure greater confidence for users while driving the SUV and make journeys a lot more fun and exciting.

The newly developed chassis for Honda e:Ny1 offers improved torsional rigidity. It has been achieved with the use of high tensile steel, which comprises around 47% of the SUV’s body by weight. Improved torsional rigidity means the vehicle will have better ride quality and the suspension system can work more efficiently. With the new platform and chassis, Honda e:Ny1 is primed to deliver dynamic and refined performance and exceptional comfort.

In terms of how it differs from HR-V, Honda e:Ny1 Compact Electric SUV has new headlamps, a closed grille and new bumper. The EV also gets a unique set of alloy wheels. Branding elements are also new, as can be seen with the white coloured ‘H’ logo on the charging flap and on the steering wheel. This seems to be a new identity for Honda’s electric cars.

Honda follows a similar approach for Type R variants that have the logo in red background. Similarly, Honda hybrid cars have the H logo in blue background. Another unique aspect is new typeface for ‘HONDA’ badging at rear.

2024 Honda e:Ny1 Compact Electric SUV is expected to offer spacious interiors. It will be equipped with a massive 15.1-inch vertically mounted (portrait) touchscreen infotainment system. The screen has a fixed section for AC controls. Honda e:Ny1 also gets a separate instrument console, which seems to be around 10.25 inch in size.

Honda e:Ny1 range, specs

Honda e:Ny1 electric SUV is equipped with a 68.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The EV has a lightweight three-in-one integrated power drive unit that generates 201 hp of max power and 310 Nm of peak torque. Honda says range of e:Ny1 is 412 km, as per WLTP cycle. With a DC fast charger, Honda e:Ny1 can load up from 10% to 80% in just 45 minutes.

Honda e:Ny1 could be launched in Europe at around £30,000 (approx. INR 30.70 lakh). At this price point, it will compete with rivals such as Hyundai Kona Electric and Peugeot e-2008. If launched in India, it will rival the likes of the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV, Kia Seltos EV, Tata Curvv EV, etc.