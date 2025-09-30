New Honda Compact EV To Make Global Debut At Japan Mobility Show 2025

Honda Motor Co. has announced its lineup for the upcoming Japan Mobility Show 2025, scheduled for the last week of October. The company confirmed that it will showcase four world premieres alongside a wide range of mobility solutions across land, sea, and skies, highlighting its philosophy of The Power of Dreams.

Four World Premieres at Honda Booth

Among the headline unveilings will be a new Honda 0 Series prototype SUV, set to expand the global EV family by offering practicality and a strong value proposition. Honda will also debut a compact EV prototype, developed to bring the “joy of driving” to daily use. Currently undergoing road tests in Japan, the UK, and other Asian markets, the model emphasizes usability and excitement in the compact EV space.

For two-wheeler enthusiasts, Honda has lined up the world premiere of an electric motorcycle concept model, showcasing a new approach to design and technology aimed at delivering surprises and fresh experiences. Additionally, Honda will present the production-ready Honda e-MTB Prototype, a high-end electric-assist mountain bike based on the 2023 concept, built around the theme of “Ride Natural, Reach New Peaks.”

Beyond Automobiles and Motorcycles

Honda will also display its sustainable rocket experimental model, which completed a successful launch and landing test earlier this year in Hokkaido, Japan. The project focuses on reusability and renewable fuels, supporting Honda’s carbon-neutrality goals for 2050.

Recently Launched Highlights

While the focus will be on future concepts, Honda’s booth will also showcase its newest production models:

– All-new Honda Prelude, launched in Japan earlier this month, a hybrid sports car carrying forward Honda’s driving DNA.

– Honda N-ONE e:, a mini-EV blending familiar design with clean electric performance, launched in mid-September.

Expanding Motorcycle Portfolio

The CB1000F and CB1000F SE, planned production models, will also be on display. These new additions expand the CB series, continuing Honda’s road sport legacy with updated styling and performance. With its lineup at the Japan Mobility Show 2025, Honda aims to demonstrate its broad mobility vision—from compact EVs and motorcycles to sustainable space technology—signalling its ambition to redefine mobility for the future.