New Honda Compact SUV Teased Officially – Debut On 11th Nov

Honda is keen to bring back focus on SUVs, as this is one of the fastest growing segments in India

In Indonesia, Honda recently launched two of its new-gen products, 11th generation Honda Civic RS and all-new Honda City. At the launch event, the company also released a teaser video of an entirely new car. This is scheduled to be unveiled at GAIKINDO Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) that will be held from November 11-21. Although details are scarce and there’s no official confirmation, Honda’s new car could be a subcompact SUV named ZR-V.

New Honda Compact SUV – styling and features

Based on the silhouette, Honda ZR-V is expected to get a sporty front grille, trendy headlamps and sleek LED DRLs. Bonnet has sculpted profile, which enhances the overall look and feel. The SUV utilizes a fluid design with curvy, aerodynamic panels all across. It has thick body cladding on the fenders and possibly on the sides as well.

It will be safe to assume that ZR-V will have sporty machine-cut alloy wheels in line with its suave persona. At the rear, the SUV gets trendy LED brake lights. Design of the brake lights is similar to styling bits used at the front. RS badging can be seen at the rear, which is reserved for sportier versions of Honda cars.

Most other details will be revealed when the SUV is showcased at GIIAS. Earlier, there were reports that ZR-V will focus on the millennial generation. Some enthusiasts had suggested that ‘Z’ in ZR-V actually represents Gen Z aka the millennial generation. The SUV’s sporty profile certainly works to validate these speculations. Officially, the only thing Honda has said that it will be an entirely new product meant for global markets.

Honda ZR-V India launch

There’s a strong possibility that India could get Honda ZR-V. Earlier this year in August, Honda had stated that it is planning to launch a new SUV in India. The company’s decision was based on sales growth of SUVs in India in 2021. After analysis of SUV segment, Honda came to the conclusion that there’s immense potential for SUVs in India.

While there’s growing preference for SUVs across most global markets, the trend is much stronger in India. Local traffic and ride conditions could be a key reason for that. As per Honda’s assessment, SUV segment will soon contribute more than 40% to overall passenger vehicle sales in the country. Sensing an opportunity, Honda is working to launch a new SUV in India.

Earlier, Honda had SUVs like CR-V and BR-V in India, However, these were discontinued as they failed to meet targets. Honda currently has only the sub-4-meter WR-V SUV in India. However, this too lags behind in terms of sale volumes. An entirely new, trendier looking product like ZR-V could have a higher chance of success.

If launched here, Honda ZR-V will take on the likes of Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, and Tata Nexon. We will have to wait a bit to get better clarity on exactly which SUV Honda is planning to launch in India.