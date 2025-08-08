New Honda Electric Motorcycle Teaser Out – Debuts 2nd Sep

Unlike the E-VO, which was co-developed with Wuyang, the new electric motorcycle could be an entirely Honda-developed product

Honda Motorcycles UK has released a new teaser, offering a glimpse of an entirely new electric bike. It is scheduled to make its global debut on 2nd September. The bike could also be showcased at the upcoming 2025 EICMA in November. Let’s check out the details.

Similar to EV Fun Concept

At last year’s EICMA, Honda had showcased the EV Fun Concept electric motorcycle. The new electric bike seen in the teaser appears to have a matching profile, even though it is wrapped in camouflage. Similarities can be seen across features such as the horizontally positioned LED DRL, bar-end mirrors in circular shape, a single-sided swingarm and the distinctive design of the alloy wheels.

Other noticeable details include grippy, high-performance tyres, large rear disc brake and rear monoshock suspension. The bike has sharp LED turn indicators, USD front forks, clip-on handlebars and a short tail section. The teaser reveals the distinctive hum of an electric motor, which confirms that this is an EV.

If this new bike is in fact the production version of the EV Fun Concept, it could be equipped with a fixed battery setup. Performance could be equivalent to a 500cc internal combustion engine (ICE) motorcycle. Power output could be around 50 hp, with strong acceleration and highly responsive torque delivery. Rider aids and tech features could include riding modes, regenerative braking and traction control.

At last year’s EICMA, Honda had said that the EV Fun Concept is designed to ensure quiet, vibration-free rides. It has several of Honda’s advanced motorcycle technologies related to smooth turning and stopping. The Concept supports CCS2 quick charger, which has the same standards as automobiles. Cruising range for the EV Fun Concept was revealed at around 100 km. This would be sufficient for city needs.

The new Honda electric motorcycle revealed in the teaser has a slightly forward-leaning riding stance. Also revealed in the teaser is a TFT instrument console. One can expect a range of connected features such as access to calls, texts and music. Turn-by-turn navigation could also be part of the package.

India launch plans

It is unlikely that Honda’s new electric motorcycle will be offered in India anytime soon. As of now, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) derives much of its sales from ICE vehicles. EV offerings include the Activa e: and Honda QC1. For the Indian market, Honda is likely to keep its focus on the entry-level EV segment in the initial stage.

Honda will be expanding its EV portfolio in the coming years. Globally, there are plans to launch 30 electric models by 2030. These will be part of the company’s long-term objective of achieving carbon neutrality for all its products and operations by 2050. For motorcycle products, the carbon neutrality target is set for the 2040s.