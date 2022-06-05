New Honda Electric Scooter Design Patent Filed – Range 130 Kms

In Chinese market, Honda U-Go electric scooter is offered in light and standard variants, priced at RMB 7,499 (~ INR 87k) and RMB 7,999 (~ INR 93k), respectively

As electric two-wheeler sales continue to register strong growth, established players like Honda have started working on EV options for Indian market. Over the next five years, it is expected that OEMs like Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki and Hero MotoCorp will have multiple electric two-wheelers in their portfolio. In case of Honda, one such possibility could be U-Go electric scooter, a design patent of which has now been filed in India.

In China, U-Go electric scooter is manufactured as part of the joint venture between Honda Motor Japan and Guangzhou Motors Group Company. The joint entity manufactures other electric two-wheelers as well such as U-be, e-POP and e-SCR. Honda could consider any of these or their derivatives in future, as part of their EV portfolio expansion plan for India.

Honda U-Go features

With its compact design, Honda U-Go primarily targets everyday urban commuters. It has a cute profile that is preferred by younger audiences. Some of the key features include a simple, clutter-free design, sporty LED headlamp with DRL, sleek LED turn indicators, round rear view mirrors, sharp body panels and floating-type rear LED tail light.

Users can access a range of information through the compact LCD display panel. It shows things like battery percentage, speed, mileage and ride mode. While Honda U-Go has a compact design, it still manages to provide ample seating space for both rider and pillion.

The scooter has been designed from a utilitarian perspective, as is evident with features such as large footboard space, front hook and cargo box, 26-litre under seat storage, folding rear foot rest and USB charging. Riding comfort has been optimized with features such as flat seat and ergonomically placed handlebar. Even smaller users won’t have any issues handling this scooter when zipping through city streets.

Honda U-Go performance

There are two variants on offer in China, a standard version and a light version. U-Go standard variant has a rated power of 1200 watt whereas the light variant offers 800 watt. Top speed is 53 kmph and 43 kmph, respectively. Estimated range of the standard variant is around 65 km on a full charge. Users can increase the range to 130 kms, by opting for a second battery pack. However, this upgrade will limit the available under seat storage.

Both U-Go variants utilize a 48v, 30 amp removable battery pack. Much of the other specifications are the same for both variants such as gradeability of 14°. U-Go electric scooter is 1,790 mm long, 680 mm wide and 1080 mm tall. Ground clearance is 130 mm whereas wheelbase is 1300 mm. Both variants have kerb weight of 83 kg.

Apart from fully electric two-wheelers, Honda is also planning to introduce flex-fuel vehicles in India. The company has amassed considerable experience in this sector with its diverse portfolio of flex-fuel vehicles in Brazilian market. Honda’s plans for flex-fuel two-wheelers will be in line with the Indian government’s policy to promote flex-fuel vehicles.