New Honda Electric SUV Interiors Spied – Spotted Next To Ertiga, Brezza, Celerio, Nexon

Just a day after Honda officially flagged off the pan-India road testing programme for its upcoming electric SUV, the Honda 0 Alpha has now been spotted testing on public roads. The latest sighting comes from Bhiwadi, located close to Honda Cars India’s Tapukara plant in Rajasthan, where the test started.

These new spy shots give a basic idea of how the SUV looks in real-world conditions, especially in terms of size and road presence. Despite heavy camouflage, the upright stance, flat tailgate and boxy proportions are clearly visible, hinting at a design focused on practicality and space. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Tushar D for sharing the exclusive spy shots.

Real-World Size And Road Presence

One of the key highlights from these images is the size comparison with other cars on Indian roads. The Honda 0 Alpha can be seen alongside models like Maruti Ertiga, Maruti Celerio, Maruti Brezza and Tata Nexon.

From these comparisons, it appears that the SUV has a footprint larger than sub-4m SUVs like Nexon and Brezza, while being closer in presence to compact MPVs like Ertiga. This suggests Honda could be positioning it in the midsize or slightly above segment, offering strong road presence and cabin space.

Testing Begins After Official Flag-Off

Honda recently confirmed the start of real-world testing for this electric SUV from its Tapukara facility. This phase will see the vehicle being tested across highways, city conditions and varied terrains to evaluate durability, efficiency and overall performance in Indian conditions. The prototype is based on the Honda 0 Series concept showcased earlier, representing Honda’s next-generation EV design language and technology direction.

Honda Electric SUV Interiors Spied

In a first, we have also managed to capture a glimpse of the interiors of the upcoming Honda 0 Alpha, something that has not been officially revealed so far. Even when the concept was showcased at the Japan Mobility Show last year, Honda had kept the cabin completely covered, keeping interior details under wraps.

From this new spy shot, a few key details can be observed. The SUV features a distinctive hexagonal steering wheel with flat top and bottom sections, giving it a futuristic look. At the centre, the new Honda ‘H’ logo can be seen, although it remains wrapped. Behind the steering wheel, paddle shifters are visible, which are likely to control regenerative braking levels.

The steering also gets mounted controls housed in a piano black finish, adding to the premium feel. An auto-dimming IRVM can be spotted as well, while the centre of the dashboard appears to house a large touchscreen infotainment system. While most of the cabin remains covered, this first look confirms that Honda is going for a modern, tech-focused interior layout for its upcoming electric SUV.

Developed For India And Global Markets

Honda has already stated that this upcoming electric SUV is being developed for both domestic and export markets. It will be manufactured in India, reinforcing the country’s role in Honda’s global EV strategy. The SUV is expected to cater to both urban buyers and lifestyle-oriented users, targeting the fast-growing electric SUV segment in India.

This India-focused development comes at a time when Honda’s global EV strategy is undergoing major changes. The company recently reported significant financial losses in its EV business, leading to a restructuring of its roadmap. As part of this, Honda has cancelled multiple global EV projects, including the Honda 0 SUV, Honda 0 sedan and an upcoming Acura EV. Despite this, India remains a key focus market, with Honda continuing development and testing activities here.

Launch Timeline

Honda has indicated a global debut timeline around FY2026-27, with India expected to be among the first markets. With road testing now underway, more details about battery specs, range, features and positioning are likely to emerge in the coming months.