New Honda EM1 Electric Scooter Debuts – Swappable Battery Tech

Honda’s first two-wheeler EV for Europe, EM1 e: electric scooter is planned for launch in summer of 2023

While its ICE-based two-wheelers continue to generate majority of sales, Honda is stepping-up focus in EV space as well. Honda has plans to introduce at least 10 electric two-wheelers globally by 2025. One of these is EM1 e: electric scooter, which has been unveiled at ongoing EICMA 2022.

EM1 is essentially short for Electric Moped and the e: suffix denotes Honda Mobile Power Pack (MPP). MPP platform comprises removable battery packs and battery swapping stations, which will work as the core infrastructure for Honda’s upcoming electric two-wheelers. Honda is focusing on relatively smaller battery packs for its entry-level EVs. These are easy to use and offer adequate range for daily commutes and everyday city sprints.

Honda EM1 e: features

With its compact, trendy profile, Honda EM1 e: electric scooter will primarily target younger audiences. The scooter has curvy body panels with smooth edges, which ensure a refined look and feel. It is clearly built for utilitarian purposes, as the scooter does not have any radical or ostentatious design elements. Some of the key features include apron-mounted LED headlamp, sleek instrument cowl and round rear view mirrors.

With its flat floorboard, front and underseat storage space and dedicated rear rack, Honda EM1 e: electric scooter can carry quite a bit of load. The single-piece seat looks comfy and there are foldable foot pegs located on the side panels. The battery pack is located under the seat and is a removable unit. The floorboard panel is pretty thick and is likely to be holding the battery management system and other related components.

Honda EM1 e: range, specs

Honda EM1 e: electric scooter range is over 40 km. While this number seems a bit low, it has been purposefully kept that way to reduce battery cost. Moreover, Honda will be building its battery swapping infrastructure for taking care of range anxiety. From the images, it appears that Honda EM1 e: is equipped with a hub-mounted motor. Details about the motor and battery capacity are not available at this point of time.

Honda Mobile Power Pack e: has been developed with a strong focus on quality, reliability and durability. It has been tested for a variety of conditions such as humidity, varying temperatures, impact and vibrations. Apart from using swapping stations, users can also charge the battery in the comfort of their home.

Hardware list is pretty basic such as telescopic front fork and dual rear shock absorbers. While other details have not been officially revealed, Honda EM1 e: electric scooter appears to be using a 12-inch front and 10-inch rear wheel.

Honda EM1 e: electric scooter is confirmed for Europe, but there’s no clarity about its launch in India. Honda had earlier stated that its first electric two-wheeler for India will be an e-moped with top speed of around 50 kmph. It is planned for launch in April 2023. Later, a high-speed electric two-wheeler will also be launched in India.