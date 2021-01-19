New Honda Grazia Sports Edition Launch Price Rs 83k – Official TVC

Apart from a few cosmetic updates, Grazia Sports Edition is almost identical to the regular model

Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India (HMSI) has launched a special variant of its power scooter Grazia 125. Dubbed Grazia Sports Edition, this scooter comes at a price tag of Rs 83,140 (ex-Delhi) which makes it Rs 1000 costlier than the disc brake variant of the regular model. It is now the most expensive scooter on offer from Honda India.

Cosmetic Update

For the additional premium, the Sports Edition model gets new paint schemes with body graphics that make the scooter look sportier. It gets two new colour options namely Sports Red and Pearl Nightstar Black. The Sports Edition model also receives red-black coloured rear suspension along with racing stripes.

Other changes on this special edition model include a new rear grab rail, a new logo and a combination colour front-arc. Apart from these cosmetic changes, Sports Edition variant is identical to the standard scooter.

Speaking on the occasion of the launch of Grazia Sports Edition, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales and Marketing, HMSI, said that with gradual reopening of educational institutes, Grazia Sports Edition could be the new choice for many looking for new personal mobility on two wheels.

Mechanical Specs

Mechanically, it is powered by the same 124cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor which propels the regular Grazia. This unit is good enough to produce 8.14bhp at 6,000rpm and 10.3 Nm of peak torque at 5,000rpm and is mated to a CVT gearbox.

Even the hardware setup is identical to the standard Grazia which gets conventional telescopic forks at front and a spring-loaded hydraulic setup at rear. It rides on 12 and 10-inch alloy wheels at front and rear respectively with a disc brake at front and a drum brake at rear.

Features

In terms of features, it is offered with a fully digital instrument console, black alloy wheels, LED headlamp, multi-function ignition switch, integrated pass switch and external fuel lid. Take a look at the new official TVC video below.

The instrument cluster displays information such as speed, odometer, trip meter, distance-to-empty, real-time fuel efficiency and more. The engine on this scooter benefits from Honda Eco Technology (HET), an alternate current generator (ACG) for a smooth, silent start and Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) along with a side-stand indicator with engine cut-off.

Honda currently retails four scooters under its portfolio- Activa 6G, Dio, Activa 125 and Grazia in India with Activa brand being the highest-selling scooter in the Indian market for a very long time. Grazia locks horns with Honda Activa 125, Hero Maestro Edge 125, Destiny and TVS Ntorq at the Indian market.